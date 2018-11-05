SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will hold a public hearing on Nov. 14 to receive input on its 2019 tentative budget.

The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. at UTA’s headquarters, 669 W. 200 South.

During the hearing, citizens, private transportation providers, public officials and interested agencies will have an opportunity to comment on the tentative budget.

Prior to the hearing, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., the public can review and discuss the budget with UTA representatives during a workshop. In addition to having specific questions answered, the public may submit written comments at this time. At 1:30 p.m., as part of the regularly scheduled monthly UTA board meeting, individuals may provide comments directly to UTA’s board of trustees.

Comments can also be sent via email, mail or through UTA’s Customer Service. Information on the 2019 tentative budget may be found at rideuta.com or viewed in person at UTA’s headquarters.

Written or email comments may be submitted to Board of Trustees, Utah Transit Authority, 669 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, or [email protected]

To be included as part of the public hearing record, all comments must be postmarked or received by UTA no later than Nov. 30.