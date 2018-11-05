Utah Valley junior middle blocker Makaila Jarema and UT Rio Grande Valley senior outside hitter Ragni Steen Knudsen have been named the Western Athletic Conference Defensive and Offensive Volleyball Players of the Week, respectively, for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4. This is the first-ever honor for Jarema and the fourth honor of the season and of her career for Knudsen.

Jarema, a Highland, Utah, native, helped Utah Valley record two big league victories last week by tallying 19 blocks and a stellar 2.38 blocks per set average. In a sweep at then first-place California Baptist, she led the way at the net with a match-high six blocks. She also added eight kills on .429 hitting. She followed it up by recording 13 blocks in a thrilling five-set come-from-behind victory over NM State. Jarema also added nine kills on .500 hitting, as well as back-to-back blocks in the final two points of the comeback victory. The 13 blocks rank second all-time in the school single-match record books. Jarema leads the WAC with 1.60 blocks per set, and her blocking average is also good enough to rank her in the top five nationally when she reaches the statistical minimums on the year.

Knudsen, a Myre, Norway, native, led the WAC in points per set (6.25) and kills per set (5.17) last week as the Vaqueros went 2-0, set the program Division I record for road wins and moved into first place in the WAC standings. Knudsen opened the week with a match-high 14 kills to go along with one assist and one service ace in a sweep of Grand Canyon. She also tallied nine digs and three blocks in the win. She followed it up with a match-high 17 kills, a season-high-tying two service aces and a season-high four blocks in a three-set win at Seattle U on Saturday. Knudsen leads the league in WAC play in kills (4.51) and points (5.02) per set.

Other offensive nominees included: California Baptist's Natalie Zimmerer who averaged 11.00 assists per set, Briannah Mariner of CSU Bakersfield who averaged 2.62 kills and 2.88 points per set, Kaira Moss of Grand Canyon who averaged 2.83 kills on .333 hitting, Kansas City's Melanie Brecka who averaged 5.00 kills on .386 hitting and 5.38 points per set in a win over CSU Bakersfield, Megan Hart of NM State who averaged 3.13 kills on .442 hitting and 0.75 service aces per set and Utah Valley's Kristen Allred who averaged 4.81 points, 4.25 kills and 0.38 service aces per set.

Other defensive nominees included: Nicole Abreu of California Baptist who averaged 5.50 digs per set, Chicago State's Megan Klavitter who averaged 6.57 digs per set on the week, Teagan DeFalco of Grand Canyon who averaged 7.50 digs per set, Emma Dyer of Kansas City who averaged 1.75 blocks per set, NM State's Megan Hart who averaged 1.38 blocks and 0.88 digs per set and Ragni Steen Knudsen of UT Rio Grande Valley who averaged 2.33 digs and 1.17 blocks per set.

The player of the week recognition is UVU's second of the season, as freshman outside hitter Kazna Tarawhiti was previously named the WAC Offensive Player of the Week back in early September.

After the two big victories over CBU and NM State this past week, UVU will now head to the Midwest for its final road trip of the regular season. The Wolverines (14-11, 6-6 WAC) will first play at second-place UMKC on Thursday, before capping the week with a Saturday morning match at Chicago State.