WEST JORDAN — Police say two men driving through a neighborhood on Sunday night tried to shoot a random garbage can from their car but missed and hit a garage door.

No one was injured in the incident that happened about 9:30 p.m. near 3400 West and 6600 South, said West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt. But a couple walking their dog in the neighborhood at about the same time heard and saw the incident and called police.

As officers were processing the scene where the bullet hit the garage door, the suspect vehicle drove by again, Holt said. Police attempted to pull over the vehicle and a short chase ensued.

The vehicle stopped and the driver and passenger got out and ran inside a friend's house.

Andrew Rockman, 28, of Sandy, was arrested for investigation of failing to stop for law enforcement.

The alleged shooter ran out a back door. Police were still looking Monday for Tommy Ray Valdez, 27, for questioning, according to Holt.