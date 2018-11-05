WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan man who was fired from his job after allegedly getting into an argument with another employee was arrested after police say he returned to the business and attempted to stab the man he had a dispute with.

Ryan Andrew Grover, 20, was arrested Friday for investigation of aggravated assault, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Oct. 29, Grover, a temporary employee at an industrial plant at 9258 S. Prosperity Way, got into a dispute with a 55-year-old employee, said West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt. Grover was fired due to the disagreement, he said.

On Friday, Grover returned to the plant with a 4-inch blade knife and attempted to stab the man in the chest, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

"At this point several employees had taken the suspect to the ground and were able to get the knife away from the suspect without any further incident," the report states.

The victim suffered "two very small puncher wounds on his chest and stomach area" but declined medical attention, Holt said.