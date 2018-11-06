Adobe Stock
Bipartisan cooperation may be winding down, a shame for average consumers who may lack the financial savvy to recognize when business practices would take unfair advantage of them.

SALT LAKE CITY — Trying to join the world’s 1 percent? Well, a new report outlines how much you need to save or have to be included in that group.

  • In the United States, you need to have a net worth of $871,320 to be considered wealthy, according to the 2018 Global Wealth Report from the Credit Suisse Research Institute.
  • Net worth is defined as "the value of financial assets plus real assets (principally housing) owned by households, minus their debts” in the report.
  • More than 19 million Americans are in the 1 percent across the world.
  • China has 4.2 million of its citizens in the top 1 percent.
  • To be in the top 10 percent worldwide, you need a net worth of $93,170.
  • Those with $4,210 in net worth are richer than half of the world’s residents. Talk about perspective.

Signs: As CNBC pointed out, the report says "there are signs that wealth inequality is no longer rising. Here’s a passage from the report that explains the changes:

  • Shares of financial assets among the richest people "peaked in 2015 and has been declining since then. In previous reports, we predicted that wealth inequality would follow suit — possibly with a slight lag — and there is evidence that this is now the case. The share of the top decile (the top 10 percent of adults) and the top 5 percent remains at the same level as in 2016, while the share of the top 1 percent has edged down from 47.5 percent to 47.2 percent according to our best estimate."
