SALT LAKE CITY — Trying to join the world’s 1 percent? Well, a new report outlines how much you need to save or have to be included in that group.

In the United States, you need to have a net worth of $871,320 to be considered wealthy, according to the 2018 Global Wealth Report from the Credit Suisse Research Institute.

Net worth is defined as "the value of financial assets plus real assets (principally housing) owned by households, minus their debts” in the report.

More than 19 million Americans are in the 1 percent across the world.

China has 4.2 million of its citizens in the top 1 percent.

To be in the top 10 percent worldwide, you need a net worth of $93,170.

Those with $4,210 in net worth are richer than half of the world’s residents. Talk about perspective.

Signs: As CNBC pointed out, the report says "there are signs that wealth inequality is no longer rising. Here’s a passage from the report that explains the changes: