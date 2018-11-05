SALT LAKE CITY — Say what you want, but one thing’s for sure, this is nacho normal study.

The Japan Times recently reported on an unusual experiment being conducted by a Swiss cheesemaker.

Here’s what you need to know: According to the article, cheesemaker Beat Wampfler is having his cheese wheels — yes, cheese wheels — listen to Led Zeppelin and other music artists to see how the music affects the flavor of the cheese.

The cheese wheels are assigned different genres to listen to.

“Bacteria is responsible for the formation of the taste of cheese, with the enzymes that influence its maturity. I am convinced that humidity, temperature or nutrients are not the only things that influence taste,” Wampfler said. “Sounds, ultrasounds or music can also have physical effects."

Wampfler has been conducting the experiment since September.

Wampfler isn’t on his own: The University of the Arts in Bern is helping with the experiment.

“At first we were skeptical,” said Michael Harenberg, the university’s music director. “Then we discovered there is a field called sonochemistry that looks at the influences of sound waves, the effect of sound on solid bodies.”

The university has sent students to help with the experiment as part of an “agriculture and the arts” project.

The results of the experiment will be put to the test by a jury of expert cheese tasters on March 14.

Read more at Japan Times.