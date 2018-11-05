SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 5.
One of the highest-performing elementary schools in Utah is off the beaten path and a Title 1 school. Here’s what that means.
The family of a fallen soldier who was also a Utah mayor said they feel “overwhelmed with heartache” but “no regret” after the soldier was killed. Read more.
It appears voter turnout for the midterms is improved throughout the country. Here’s what the numbers look like for Utah.
Real Salt Lake tied Sporting Kansas City 1-1 on Sunday night. Here’s what happens next for RSL.
A look inside of our newsroom: Jon Huntsman Jr. profile garners national and international media attention. Read more.
The University of Utah’s loss to Arizona State was painful in many ways. Here’s why.
How do you get millennials to vote? These Utahns are devoting their retirement to answering that question. Read more.
Our most popular stories:
- North Ogden mayor killed while deployed in Afghanistan
- 'No limit to what's in it': Sweeto Burrito is filling its tortillas with ridiculous things. And it works
- BYU can't make play at the end, falls to Boise State, 21-16
- Dick Harmon: Why BYU came up just short against Boise State
- Huntsman Q&A: Jon Huntsman Jr. opens up about the loss of his father, whether he'd ever run for president, and collusion between Trump and Russia
A look at our InDepth coverage:
- The last statesman: Can Jon Huntsman, Jr. keep the art of diplomacy alive in the time of President Trump?
- Jon Huntsman Jr. has cancer and 6 other things we learned in our exclusive profile
- Q&A: Jon Huntsman Jr. opens up about the loss of his father, whether he'd ever run for president, and collusion between Trump and Russia
- Supreme Court to hear case asking whether a cross-shaped monument violates the Constitution
- From President Trump to Robert DeNiro, who's responsible when words can incite violence?
- Why the relationship between religion and politics is more complicated than you think
What’s being talked about nationally…
- 'The President deserves to be ignored': Democrats largely avoid talking about Trump in closing days of campaign [CNN]
- Iran's Rouhani warns of 'war situation' as U.S. sanctions resume [NBC News]
- Hundreds attend vigil for Girl Scouts, mother killed collecting trash from side of road [CBS News]
- Migrant caravan plans to push on toward Mexico's capital [Fox News]
- North Korea issues nuclear threat ahead of high-level talks with U.S. [CNN]