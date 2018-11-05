Former Utah running back Devontae Booker found the end zone for the first time this season for the Denver Broncos in Week 9 of the NFL season, while former BYU defensive end Ezekiel Ansah returned to the field and had a sack for the Detroit Lions.

Booker ran untouched for a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the Broncos' 19-17 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, cutting the Houston lead to 13-10. The score capped a four-play, 87-yard drive.

Booker, who played 26 offensive snaps, had three carries for 15 yards and added two receptions for 9 yards on four targets. He lost a fumble on a pass play on the drive before scoring the touchdown, setting up a Houston touchdown.

Ansah, meanwhile, had been inactive since Week 1 with a shoulder injury. He finally returned Sunday for Detroit in a 24-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Normally a starter, Ansah came on as a reserve and played limited snaps — 12 on defense and one on special teams.

He still made an impact in that short time, sacking Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins for a nine-yard loss on the second-to-last play before halftime, a second-and-7 at the Detroit 12. It forced the Vikings to kick a 39-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Here’s a look at how the other NFL locals on active rosters performed during Week 9 of the regular season:

49ERS 34, RAIDERS 3

San Francisco

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at Mike linebacker and had a team-leading seven tackles, all solo, and added a pass deflection while playing 51 defensive snaps.

Oakland

James Cowser, DE/LB, Southern Utah and Davis High: Not active for game.

STEELERS 23, RAVENS 16

Pittsburgh

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Not active for game.

Baltimore

Eric Weddle, FS, Utah: Started at free safety and had a team-leading seven tackles, including six solo stops, while adding a punt return for 18 yards when Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger utilized a quick punt in Baltimore territory. He played all 81 defensive snaps for the Ravens.

BEARS 41, BILLS 9

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Played 36 defensive snaps.

Played 36 defensive snaps. Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Had a solo special teams tackle while playing 12 special teams snaps.

Buffalo

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Had two solo tackles and a pass deflection on a third-down play while playing 39 defensive snaps and six on special teams.

Had two solo tackles and a pass deflection on a third-down play while playing 39 defensive snaps and six on special teams. Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and played 24 defensive snaps and eight on special teams.

PANTHERS 42, BUCCANEERS 28

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Played six special teams snaps.

Tampa Bay

No locals on roster

CHIEFS 37, BROWNS 21

Kansas City

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Played 16 special teams snaps.

Played 16 special teams snaps. Nate Orchard, DL, Utah and Highland High: Played one defensive snap and one on special teams.

Cleveland

No locals on roster

DOLPHINS 13, JETS 6

Miami

John Denney, LS, BYU: Played 12 special teams snaps.

New York

No locals on active roster

VIKINGS 24, LIONS 9

Minnesota

No locals on roster

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: See above.

See above. Miles Killebrew, S/LB, Southern Utah: Had an assisted special teams tackle while playing 22 special teams snaps.

Had an assisted special teams tackle while playing 22 special teams snaps. Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had two tackles, including a solo stop, while playing 46 defensive snaps and six on special teams.

FALCONS 38, REDSKINS 14

Atlanta

Zane Beadles, OL, Utah and Hillcrest High: Played six special teams snaps.

Played six special teams snaps. Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Had a solo tackle — a two-yard tackle for loss — while playing 19 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

Washington

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Played 66 offensive snaps and two on special teams.

Played 66 offensive snaps and two on special teams. Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College: Scored on a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter — his third score of the year — and had three carries for 20 yards, one reception for 15 yards and a kickoff return for 19 yards while playing 21 offensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Scored on a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter — his third score of the year — and had three carries for 20 yards, one reception for 15 yards and a kickoff return for 19 yards while playing 21 offensive snaps and seven on special teams. Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 30 of 46 passes, including a second-quarter touchdown, with an interception and added one carry for 22 yards while playing all 69 offensive snaps for the Redskins.

Started at quarterback and completed 30 of 46 passes, including a second-quarter touchdown, with an interception and added one carry for 22 yards while playing all 69 offensive snaps for the Redskins. Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Played 23 special teams snaps.

TEXANS 19, BRONCOS 17

Houston

No locals on roster

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College an Westlake High: Started at left tackle while playing all 66 offensive snaps for the Broncos and five on special teams.

Started at left tackle while playing all 66 offensive snaps for the Broncos and five on special teams. Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: See above.

See above. Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Started at wide receiver and had one reception for 17 yards on four targets while playing 48 offensive snaps and two on special teams.

CHARGERS 25, SEAHAWKS 17

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Started at cornerback — his first career start — and had eight tackles, including seven solo stops, while playing all 81 defensive snaps and five on special teams.

Started at cornerback — his first career start — and had eight tackles, including seven solo stops, while playing all 81 defensive snaps and five on special teams. Sam Tevi, OL, Utah: Started at right tackle and played 40 offensive snaps and four on special teams.

Seattle

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Bobby Wagner, MLB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had a game-high 13 tackles, including eight solo stops, while adding a quarterback hurry and three pass deflections, including two on third downs, while playing all 51 defensive snaps for the Seahawks and four on special teams.

SAINTS 45, RAMS 35

New Orleans

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Had two carries for 10 yards — including a 9-yard run for a fourth-down conversion — and two kickoff returns for 49 yards while playing 11 offensive snaps and 24 on special teams.

Had two carries for 10 yards — including a 9-yard run for a fourth-down conversion — and two kickoff returns for 49 yards while playing 11 offensive snaps and 24 on special teams. Marcus Williams, FS, Utah: Started at free safety and had three tackles, including two solo stops, while playing all 60 defensive snaps for the Saints, seven on special teams and two on offense.

Los Angeles

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Played 16 special teams snaps.

Played 16 special teams snaps. JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State: Played two special teams snaps.

PATRIOTS 31, PACKERS 17

New England

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker and had a team-leading nine tackles, including three solo and a tackle for loss, while playing 67 defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Green Bay

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Had an assisted tackle while playing 36 defensive snaps and 21 on special teams.

Had an assisted tackle while playing 36 defensive snaps and 21 on special teams. Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Had seven carries for 34 yards and two receptions for 20 yards while playing 31 offensive snaps and four on special teams.

MONDAY NIGHT

Here’s a look at Utah ties on active rosters in the Monday night game:

Tennessee

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah

Dallas