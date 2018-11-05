Jamaal Williams and Kyle Van Noy were on opposite sides of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots matchup Sunday night.

It was a rare chance for the former BYU teammates — they played for the Cougars together in 2012 and 2013 — to face each other on the field. In a treat for BYU fans, they had several plays against each other in the Patriots' 31-17 primetime victory over the Packers.

Williams, now a running back for the Packers, rushed for 34 yards on seven carries and had two receptions for 20 yards. Van Noy, a starting linebacker for the Patriots, led New England with nine tackles, including three solo stops, on the night.

All totaled, Van Noy had four of his nine tackles on Williams, including on the back's first carry in the first quarter. Following Williams' 16-yard reception in the second quarter, both Van Noy and Williams could be seen smiling together after Van Noy tackled him near the sideline.

BYU fans shared their excitement seeing the two enjoying the matchup.

Seeing Van Noy and Jamaal Williams laughing with each other warms the heart. #BYU — Peter Brady (@peacemakerPete) November 5, 2018

That was fun to see Van Noy tackle Williams out of bounds. Both grinning from ear to ear. — kyleewoyote (@kyleewoyote) November 5, 2018

I love the interaction between Williams and Van Noy. 😂 — Let's Make A Bowl Game (@jeffipson) November 5, 2018

Jamal Williams versus Kyle Van Noy on SNF baby! — Jeff Morain (@JeffMorain) November 5, 2018

Williams kept his usual pregame ritual of interacting with fans, even on the road.

Where's the ball?

Former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick is putting together a nice season for the Denver Broncos in his second year as a pro after going undrafted. That included scoring his first NFL touchdown in a Week 8 loss to Kansas City.

When asked in a mailbag session with the Broncos, though, Patrick wasn't sure what happened to the ball from his first pro touchdown.

"No, I did not keep it. I was too excited," Patrick said in the video interview. "Whoever has it, can you please bring it back to me?"

🚨 @Tpstreets is on the lookout for the ball from his first career TD 🚨



Can anyone help him out?! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cnhQTztIm6 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 2, 2018

On Sunday, Patrick was again able to celebrate, this time with former Utah teammate Devontae Booker after Booker scored his first touchdown for the Broncos this season in Denver's 19-17 loss to the Houston Texans.

And finally ...

The Buffalo Bills profiled rookie cornerback Taron Johnson out of Weber State, including why his father, who served in the Air Force, is such an inspiration to him.

"Growing up, my father was in the Air Force. He's taught me the definition of hard work and I am so proud of him."@Taronj11 explains why his dad is his motivation: https://t.co/G3KcYd9O71 pic.twitter.com/4hNSXMHh0a — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 2, 2018

Bonus and finally ...

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill had another fourth-down conversion, this time trucking a defender after picking up the first down in the New Orleans Saints' 45-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams.