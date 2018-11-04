Through the first 10 weeks of the college football season, Utah State ranks among the top-40 teams in the nation in 32 different statistical categories, including second in scoring offense at 50.1 points per game.

The Aggies, who are ranked 14th and 16th in this week’s Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls, respectively, are tied for first in non-offensive touchdowns (eight), rank second in kickoff returns (30.2 yards per return), tied for second in turnovers forced (23), tied for third in defensive touchdowns (four) and tied for fifth in winning percentage (.889).

Utah State is also second in the nation with 19 scoring drives in less than one minute and leads the nation in defensive three-and-outs at 6.11 per game.

At 50.1 ppg, the Aggies rank first in the Mountain West and second in the nation in scoring with an average of 50.1 points per game, trailing only Alabama (51.3 ppg). USU is also first in the MW and 14th in the nation in total offense (485.7 ypg), third in the MW and eighth in the nation in sacks allowed (0.89 ppg), third in the MW and 14th in the nation in completion percentage (.674), third in the MW and 25th in the nation in passing efficiency (153.3), third in the MW and 33rd in the nation in rushing offense (216.3 ypg) and fifth in the MW and 32nd in the nation in passing offense (269.3 ypg). USU also ranks third in the MW and 14th in the nation with a third down conversion percentage of 47.5 (58-122).

Defensively, Utah State ranks second in the Mountain West and 17th in the nation with an average of 7.6 tackles for loss per game. The Aggies are second in the MW and 12th in the nation in passing efficiency defense (106.8), second in the MW and 29th in the nation in sacks (2.67 pg), third in the MW and 29th in the nation in scoring defense (21.7 ppg), third in the MW and 46th in the nation in passing defense (213.3 ypg), fourth in the MW and 36th in the nation in total defense (356.1 ypg) and sixth in the MW and 42nd in the nation in rushing defense (142.8 ypg).

USU’s defense is also averaging 6.11 three-and-outs per game to lead the nation, and the Aggies rank fourth in the MW and 33rd in the nation in third down conversion percentage allowed at 34.2 (53-155).

Utah State has forced 23 turnovers (14 interceptions, nine fumbles) this year to rank first in the Mountain West and second in the nation behind Georgia Southern (24) and tied with Kansas and Ohio. The Aggies also rank second in the MW and fourth in the nation with 14 interceptions, fourth in the MW and 15th in the nation with nine fumble recoveries and second in the MW and ninth in the nation in turnover margin (+1.0).

With its 23 turnovers on the season, USU has now forced 164 turnovers in its last 84 games, including at least one turnover in 67 of its last 84 games. The Aggies have also recorded 80 interceptions in their last 71 games, including at least one pick in 41 of their last 71 games and multiple interceptions in 23 of their last 71 games. Overall, Utah State has forced three or more turnovers three times this year and in 20 of its last 59 games.

Utah State ranks second in the nation with four defensive touchdowns this year, trailing Fresno State (five) and Temple (five) and tied with Akron, Alabama and Michigan.

Senior S Gaje Ferguson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at No. 11 Michigan State, senior CB Deante Fortenberry returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico State, junior LB Tipa Galeai returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown at BYU and sophomore S Shaq Bond returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico.

Overall, USU has scored 20 defensive touchdowns in its last 68 games, including five last season to rank fourth in the nation.

The Aggies are first in the Mountain West and second in the nation in kickoff returns (30.2 ypr), trailing only Appalachian State (30.7 ypr). They are fourth in the MW and 44th in the nation in net punting (38.83 ypp), fifth in the MW and 46th in the nation in punt returns (10.65 ypr) and ninth in the MW and 86th in the nation in kickoff return defense (22.2 ypr).

Sophomore WR Savon Scarver leads the nation in kickoff returns (37.3 ypr) and is tied for first in the nation with his two kickoff returns for touchdowns (0.22 pg).

Junior PK Dominik Eberle leads the Mountain West and ranks fourth in the nation in scoring (11.1 ppg), and he is first in the MW and 10th in the nation in field goals made (1.67 pg) and fourth in the MW and 30th in the nation in field goal percentage (.789) as he is 15-of-19 on the season.

Senior DE Adewale Adeoye is tied for second in the nation with three fumbles recovered (0.33 pg), and sophomore S Baron Gajkowski is tied for first in the MW and tied for third in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.11 pg).

Sophomore WR Jordan Nathan is tied for first in the MW and tied for third in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.11 pg), and he is second in the MW and 31st in the nation in punt returns (9.6 ypr).

Junior RB Darwin Thompson is first in the MW and fourth in the nation in yards per carry (7.55), first in the MW and fifth in the nation with 13 rushing touchdowns (1.4 pg), third in the MW and 23rd in the nation in scoring (8.7 ppg), fourth in the MW and 53rd in the nation in rushing (78.0 ypg) and fifth in the MW and 81st in the nation in all-purpose yards (102.0 pg).

Galeai is tied for second in the MW and tied for 31st in the nation in sacks (0.7 pg), tied for sixth in the MW in forced fumbles with two (0.22 pg), tied for seventh in the MW in tackles for loss (1.0 pg) and tied for 45th in the MW in tackles (5.0 pg).

Sophomore LB David Woodward ranks third in the MW and 16th in the nation in tackles (10.8 pg), fourth in the MW and tied for 35th in the nation in forced fumbles with two (0.25 pg) and tied for ninth in the MW in sacks (0.5 pg).

Sophomore QB Jordan Love ranks third in the MW and 18th in the nation in passing efficiency (156.4), third in the MW and 27th in the nation in completion percentage (.651), fourth in the MW and 17th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 19 (2.1 pg), fifth in the MW and 49th in the nation in total offense (249.4 ypg), sixth in the MW and 36th in the nation in passing (242.8 ypg) and seventh in the MW and 45th in the nation in completions (18.9 pg).

Junior RB Gerold Bright ranks third in the MW and 22nd in the nation in yards per carry (6.3), fourth in the MW and 58th in the nation in rushing touchdowns with seven (0.8 pg), fifth in the MW and 77th in the nation in rushing (70.4 ypg) and 10th in the MW in all-purpose yards (85.2 pg).

Senior S Jontrell Rocquemore is tied for fourth in the MW and tied for 65th in the nation with two interceptions (0.22 pg) and tied for 38th in the MW in tackles (5.3 pg). Ferguson is tied for fourth in the MW and tied for 65th in the nation with two interceptions (0.22 pg) and tied for 29th in the MW in tackles (5.9 pg).

Senior S Aaron Wade is tied for fourth in the MW and tied for 65th in the nation with two interceptions (0.22 pg).

Junior CB DJ Williams is tied for third in the MW in passes defended (1.0 pg), as well as tied for fourth in the MW and tied for 65th in the nation with two interceptions (0.22 pg).

Senior WR Ron’quavion Tarver is tied for fifth in the MW and tied for 46th in the nation with six receiving touchdowns (0.67 pg), and he ranks ninth in the MW and 82nd in the nation in receptions (4.7 pg).

Senior WR Jalen Greene ranks fifth in the MW and 71st in the nation in yards per reception (16.2), while Bond is ninth in the MW in passes defended (0.88 pg).

And finally, senior LB Chase Christiansen is tied for 22nd in the MW in tackles (6.7 pg).

Utah State returns home to host San José State (1-8, 1-4 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., in the Aggies’ annual Senior Day game on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The game will be streamed live on Facebook.