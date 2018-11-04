SANDY — A miscue from Real Salt Lake’s most veteran player has his team in a difficult spot after Sunday’s opening leg of the Western Conference semifinals.

Nick Rimando’s poor second-half clearance led directly to a Kansas City goal less than 10 minutes after Real Salt Lake had seized the lead, and neither team found a winner over the final half hour with the game finishing 1-1 on a methodical night at Rio Tinto Stadium.

“It is what it is, they got their away goal, it’s tied 1-1 and now we have a job to do in Kansas City,” said RSL coach Mike Petke.

The second leg will take place in Kansas City next Sunday (1 p.m., ESPN), the first of a triple-header of conference semifinals.

" I’ll give my guys a lot of credit because they were a little tired, let’s be honest, and Kansas City is top of the West for a reason, they’re extremely organized and don’t give you anything. " RSL coach Mike Petke

Kansas City is definitely in the more advantageous position, having secured a tie on the road, but also scoring an away goal, which is the tiebreaker if the two-game aggregate series finishes level on goals.

“We’re going to have to score some goals on the road, and we’re going to have to try and repeat a performance like we did at LAFC. Kansas City away is probably just as hard away as LAFC away. We’re not out of this for sure,” said Albert Rusnak. “But on the other side it is disappointing to give away that type of goal at home.”

For a brief moment it appeared that Real Salt Lake might be enjoying a one-goal cushion heading to Kansas City.

After patiently trying to figure out how to get at Kansas City’s stingy defense while dealing with its own tired legs after playing three days earlier, RSL finally found a breakthrough in the 52nd minute on a brilliant finish from Rusnak.

His wicked half volley from the top of the box after a precision give-and-go with Damir Kreilach gave RSL the coveted 1-0 lead. It was Kreilach who kept possession alive with a slide tackle just outside the box, with Brooks Lennon getting it back into the danger area quickly.

ALBERT WITH THE 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RkZlJTDfJR — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 5, 2018

The lead lasted less than 10 minutes, though, as Rimando had a routine clearance blocked.

He was too slow in sending a long ball upfield with Kansas City’s Felipe Gutierrez closing in, with his clearance hitting Gutierrez in the back. The ball deflected to Diego Rubio — who’d only entered the game a minute earlier — and he took one touch before uncorking a shot from outside the box past Rimando and just inside the post, tying it 1-1.

⚽️ WATCH: @DiegoRubio_ fires from deep to equalize! What an important goal that may prove to be...#RSLvSKC 1-1 #ClaimTheCup pic.twitter.com/RXuu9i2ttH — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) November 5, 2018

“I don’t think Nick’s clearances or distribution was slow, I think what Nick was doing because he’s a seasoned veteran is he knows he can wait that extra second if something opens up he’s able to adjust quickly and play that ball,” said Petke, who said his team was playing the ball back to Rimando way too much anyway.

Regardless of the blame, the miscue gifted Kansas City a goal and puts RSL at a disadvantage next weekend in Kansas City.

Unfortunately for RSL, Rusnak won’t be available for the return leg as he picked up a yellow card in the 26th minute, his second straight playoff game with a yellow card.

“It was my first foul of the game, and I didn’t even catch him with the studs, I just slid and I slid my body into his,” said Rusnak. “I told (the ref) after the game if you give me a yellow for a third or fourth foul then I’ll accept, but for the first one in that kind of foul, which means I’m going to miss a game for me is unacceptable. But at the end of the day referees can make mistakes as well.”

In the opening 20 minutes, Kansas City denied RSL any slow build out from the back by picking its spots to pressure in packs to force a giveaway or a long ball to alleviate pressure. RSL ideally likes to counter that with quick passing, but that was lacking in the first half for a variety of reasons.

“I’ll give my guys a lot of credit because they were a little tired, let’s be honest, and Kansas City is top of the West for a reason, they’re extremely organized and don’t give you anything,” said Petke. “Second half came out with a heck of a lot more gusto I guess you could say, but first half we were a little slow with the ball movement, with our off-ball movement.”

As expected, the pressure from Kansas City subsided as the game wore on both from tired legs but also from RSL playing more long balls to change the point of attack.

Shortly before halftime, Petke was forced to make an early sub as defender Marcelo Silva left with a groin injury, with Justen Glad coming on.

Petke made a couple of attacking subs in the final 15 minutes to try to find a winner, but Kansas City didn’t bend and heads home in great shape with the draw.