Utah State junior running back Darwin Thompson was named the College Sports Madness Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Sunday by the organization.

In the 14th-ranked Aggies’ 56-17 win at Hawai’i this past Saturday night at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Thompson rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns – both career highs – on 13 carries. He also caught two passes for 37 yards, including a long of 34.

Thompson now has a team-leading 13 rushing touchdowns on the season after scoring twice from a yard out and another time from 26 yards out against the Rainbow Warriors. Overall, it is the fourth time this year that he has had multiple rushing touchdowns in a game, and he has now scored a rushing touchdown in eight of the Aggies’ nine games.

With the win over Hawaii, Utah State improved to 8-1 overall and became just the 13th team in school history to win at least eight games, including the fourth in the past seven seasons. Furthermore, it is the Aggies’ best start to a season since the 1963 squad also won eight of its first nine games.

Thompson and the Aggies have won eight straight, which is the second-longest winning streak in school history, trailing the 1961 team that won its first nine games.

Behind Thompson and fellow junior running back Gerold Bright, who rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns of his own against the Rainbow Warriors, Utah State finished with 601 yards of total offense. It marked the second-straight game the Aggies have produced at least 600 total yards – the first time in school history that's ever happened.

As a team, the Aggies rushed the ball 54 times for 426 yards (7.9 ypc), which ranks 10th all-time in school history.

On the season, Thompson has rushed for 702 yards on 93 carries (7.5 ypc), averaging 78.0 yards per game. He ranks first in the Mountain West and fourth in the nation in yards per carry, and his 13 rushing touchdowns on the season is also tops in the conference and fifth in the nation.

Furthermore, Thompson is third in the MW and 23rd in the nation in scoring (8.7 ppg), fourth in the MW and 53rd in the nation in rushing (78.0 ypg) and fifth in the MW and 81st in the nation in all-purpose yards (102.0 pg).

Up next

Utah State returns home to host San José State (1-8, 1-4 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., in the Aggies’ annual Senior Day game on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The game will be streamed live on Facebook.

Bowl eligible

Utah State is bowl eligible for the seventh time in the last eight years.