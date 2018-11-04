DRAPER — Utah National Guard officials will be holding a news conference to release more details about the death of Brent Taylor, North Ogden mayor and major in Utah's Army National Guard.

Taylor, 39, took an unprecedented one-year leave of absence from his post as mayor for his deployment to Afghanistan in January. But months away from his return, Taylor was killed during an apparent insider attack Saturday in Kabul.

"It's bitter," Burton says. "He was with folks he was helping and training... That's what's so painful about this." #utpol #BrentTaylor #MayorBrentTaylor — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) November 4, 2018

"I do believe that Maj. Taylor felt he was among friends, with people he was working with," Burton says, but he noted the area is considered a "combat zone" and Taliban obviously is still active.



#BrentTaylor#MayorBrentTaylor — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) November 4, 2018

"He loved the people of Afghanistan," @GovHerbert says. "He was there to help...He was a leader. All his life he demonstrated leadership and willingness to help." #BrentTaylor #mayorbrenttaylor #utpol — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) November 4, 2018

#MayorBrentTaylor was a "bridge builder," made friends so this makes it especially "bitter" for Utah National Guard, Burton says #utpol #BrentTaylor — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) November 4, 2018

Maj. General Burton says #BrentTaylor's mission was to help train, build capacity of Afghan national army, was a "primary trainer" for Afghan forces. #utpol #MayorBrentTaylor — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) November 4, 2018

"Major Taylor, Mayor Taylor, went to do that very thing — to represent his country and his family and our state," @GovHerbert says #utpol #MayorBrentTaylor #BrentTaylor — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) November 4, 2018

#MayorBrentTaylor's service was "a testament to the character of this man and motivation to preserve the freedom you and I enjoy as Americans," Maj. General Burton says. #utpol — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) November 4, 2018

"Mayor Taylor was not serving with any Utah National Guardsman at the time of his death," Maj. General Burton says, explaining he was supporting special operation forces in the region. #BrentTaylor — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) November 4, 2018

""He was red, white and blue," best friend and Pleasant View Mayor said. "He was American." #utpol #BrentTaylor #MayorBrentTaylor https://t.co/v33qALeHBi — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) November 4, 2018

I'm here at the presser where @GovHerbert and Utah National Guard officials will update the public on the death of #MayorBrentTaylor, major killed in Afghanistan. I'll be live tweeting. #utpol — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) November 4, 2018

National media reported one service member was killed and another was wounded "in an insider attack" at the Kabul Military Training center, where a member of the Afghan security forces opened fire on them, officials told the Washington Post. The attacker was then killed by Afghan forces.

Taylor leaves behind his wife, Jennie, and seven children.

