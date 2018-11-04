DRAPER — Utah National Guard officials will be holding a news conference to release more details about the death of Brent Taylor, North Ogden mayor and major in Utah's Army National Guard.
LIVE: Press conference regarding death of deployed North Ogden Mayor Brent TaylorComment on this story
Taylor, 39, took an unprecedented one-year leave of absence from his post as mayor for his deployment to Afghanistan in January. But months away from his return, Taylor was killed during an apparent insider attack Saturday in Kabul.https://twitter.com/KatieMcKellar1/status/1059159605345841153
National media reported one service member was killed and another was wounded "in an insider attack" at the Kabul Military Training center, where a member of the Afghan security forces opened fire on them, officials told the Washington Post. The attacker was then killed by Afghan forces.
Taylor leaves behind his wife, Jennie, and seven children.
This story will be updated.