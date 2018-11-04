Another Utah State blowout win, coupled with another weekend of upsets in the top 25, helped the Aggies jump in the polls again.

Utah State is No. 16 in the latest Coaches Poll unveiled Sunday morning. Utah, with its first loss in over a month, fell to No. 24.

Every team ranked from No. 12 to No. 18 in last week’s Coaches Poll lost over the weekend, including Utah at No. 16. Utah State (8-1), meanwhile, won its eight straight by rushing for 426 yards in beating Hawaii in a lopsided 56-17 contest late Saturday night.

That provided the Aggies, who received 565 votes, a chance to jump higher in the rankings after debuting at No. 20 in the Coaches Poll last week. The Utes (6-3), following a 38-20 loss to Arizona State in which starting quarterback Tyler Huntley was hurt, dropped eight spots.

Utah State had two running backs top 100 rushing yards against the Rainbow Warriors, including Darwin Thompson with 141 yards and three touchdowns and Gerold Bright adding 121 yards and three more scores.

Fellow Mountain West Conference member Fresno State is one spot behind Utah State at No. 17 after beating UNLV 48-3 and jumping six spots in the poll.

Other Pac-12 schools ranked along with Utah include Washington State at No. 9 and Washington at No. 18.

The Associated Press poll will be revealed Sunday at noon MST. Utah State was 18th in last week’s AP poll and Utah No. 16.

The newest College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Tuesday. Utah was ranked No. 15 in the inaugural 2018 ranking last week, while the Aggies were unranked.