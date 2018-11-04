Last week, two of the three FBS teams in Utah came away with wins, with BYU being the lone loser. This week there was just one win, as the Cougars and Utah Utes lost, while the Utah State Aggies won.

What happened

The Utes had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 38-20 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Making matters much worse, starting quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury in the third quarter.

Next, BYU lost in rather heartbreaking fashion to the Boise State Broncos, as it had multiple tries to get the game-winning touchdown but couldn't convert and fell 21-16.

The Utah State Aggies finally brought some good news, beating Hawaii in dominant fashion 56-17 as the calendar moved from Saturday to Sunday.

3 stars

Zack Moss: Not a whole lot went right for Utah, although the running back did have a fantastic start and finished the day with 128 yards rushing on 18 carries with a touchdown.

Michael Shelton: After a controversial week in which he called out BYU fans, the Cougar defensive back had a nice outing, finishing with an interception he returned 31 yards, six tackles and an 11-yard punt return.

Darwin Thompson, Gerold Bright: Lots of areas were strong for the Aggies, but the ground game was phenomenal, led by a balanced effort from their two key running backs.

Thompson finished with 141 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns, while Bright had 121 yards on 16 carries and also reached the end zone three times. Utah State wound up rushing for 426 yards on the night.

Numbers to know

4: Replacing Huntley in the third quarter, Utah redshirt freshman Jason Shelley completed four of his 11 pass attempts for 59 yards with no touchdowns.

7: BYU freshman quarterback Zach Wilson was sacked seven times on Saturday. Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien, by contrast, was sacked just twice.

5: The Aggies have now scored at least 50 points in five of their nine games, including three of their last four. They have also now scored at least 40 in seven games, a new school record.

Play of the weekend

There weren't very many fireworks from either Utah or BYU, so thankfully Utah State provided a bunch.

Here are some of the highlights:

We LOVE Jordan LOVE keepers for 6️⃣!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/zaCx850C3e — USU Football (@USUFootball) November 4, 2018

.@hcolombi_3 takes it down to the 1-yard line and @DTRAINN5 punches it in for his 3rd touchdown of the night.



Aggies lead 42-11!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/2TzFc7SAG4 — USU Football (@USUFootball) November 4, 2018

G-BRIGHT ... GONE!



2 touchdowns on the night gives the Aggies a 49-11 lead! #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/9sPNsDuolz — USU Football (@USUFootball) November 4, 2018