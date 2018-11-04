BYU men’s tennis ended play at the Jack Kramer Collegiate Tournament on Saturday after advancing four players to the singles consolation semifinals.

"Loved the way we finished strong on the last day of the tournament," BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. "I couldn't be more pleased with our overall performance in getting wins over players from marquis programs."

Sean Hill faced Michael Genender of Stanford in the singles main draw quarterfinals and fell, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.

In the consolation singles draw quarterfinals, the Cougars raked in four wins. Ben Gajardo topped Southern Methodist University’s Carles Sarrio in a close match, 6-3, 1-6, 10-8. Mateo Vereau Melendez defeated Ewen Lumsden from Washington in two-consistent sets at 6-3, 6-3. Sam Tullis beat his opponent Carlos Grande of Georgetown, 6-2, 6-4. Kobe Tran contributed a win when he topped the University of Arizona’s Aaro Pollanen in three close sets, 2-7, 7-5, 10-8. All four BYU players advanced to the semifinals of the consolation bracket.

Matthew Pearce, Jeffrey Hsu and Vinicius Feijao Nogueira participated in extra matches in the tournament. The three Cougars took wins: Pearce won 7-6, 7-6; Hsu won 6-2, 6-0; and Nogueira won 6-4, 6-3.

Hill and Hsu will now prepare for the ITA National Fall Championships, which begin Wednesday, Nov. 7, in Surprise, Arizona.