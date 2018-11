Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

Utah overcame five turnovers as the defense held UTEP at the Ute 8-yard line in overtime in a 34-27 victory.

Senior quarterback Jonathan Crosswhite came in for an injured Darnell Arceneaux and led Utah’s scoring drive in overtime.

Utah’s Mike Anderson was held to just 72 yards, but had a 16-yard score in the fourth quarter and a 1-yard touchdown in OT.

