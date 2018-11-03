DENVER — During his three years in the NBA, Denver’s Nikola Jokic hasn’t hurt the Utah Jazz too much. Last year, he averaged just 8.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in four games last year against Utah, well below his season marks.

In Saturday night’s game, Jokic again didn’t score many points, finishing with just seven points on 3-of-9 shooting, well off his 19.4 average this season. Where the 7-foot, 250-pound center did kill the Jazz was with his passing as he dished out 16 assists, half of his team’s total, in a 103-88 victory over the Utah Jazz at the Pepsi Center.

No wonder Jazz coach Quin Snyder calls him the perhaps best passer in the NBA.

“He’s probably the best passing big man, maybe the best passer regardless of height,” Snyder said before the game. “He has such a feel for the game in that regard with the array of passes and the accuracy and the timing.”

“It speaks to his greatness. Nikola can dominate a game without scoring at all,” added Denver coach Mike Malone. “The sign of greatness is he makes everybody around him better, and in my opinion does that better than anyone in the NBA.”

In Denver’s 15-point victory, Jokic had more assists in the fourth quarter than the Jazz had baskets as the Nuggets turned a five-point deficit into a 20-point edge in the final quarter, outscoring the anemic Jazz 35-15.

Up until that point, the Jazz looked like they might have put Friday night’s disappointing loss to Memphis in their rearview mirror against the team with the second-best record in the league, as they were playing some of their best defense of the season with 12 steals up to that point. Utah led by as many as nine points.

However, it all fell apart in the final 12 minutes as the Jazz suddenly went cold from the field (23.5 percent), while the Nuggets shot 56 percent from the field with all 13 of their baskets coming off assists.

With the loss, the Jazz fell to 4-5 on the season, well below expectations, but Jazz coach Quin Snyder wasn’t expressing any panic afterward. In fact, on the whole, he was pleased with his team’s performance, particularly their effort.

“Tonight, I thought we were better defensively,” he said. “I thought we were focused on trying to play the way we’ve worked on who we are. You’ve got to demonstrate that and cling to it tightly, and I thought we did a much better job of that tonight.”

Snyder acknowledged that his team’s lack of offense, particularly in the final quarter, put pressure on the offense by not making shots.

“It was three competitive quarters. We competed the fourth quarter, but the score didn’t reflect our effort. But, ultimately, you’ve got to put the ball in the basket. We weren’t able to do that in the fourth quarter, and I don’t think it was a reflection of our execution or anything other than we need it to go in.”

The Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell back in the lineup after he missed Friday night’s game with hamstring tightness. He gave the Jazz a scare when he went down to the floor midway through the fourth quarter and had to be assisted off the floor. However, he returned a few minutes later after getting his ankle wrapped.

David Zalubowski Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell rests on the court after being injured during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Denver. Mitchell returned to the game later in the half. The Nuggets won 103-88. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“I was just being a baby,” he said afterward. “I’m good. I’ve twisted an ankle before, it’s not a great feeling. That’s all it is, just day-to-day, nothing bad.”

Mitchell finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five steals, but his shooting wasn’t very good as he ended up 7 for 22 from the field and 0 for 7 from long range.

The best player for Utah Saturday was Jae Crowder, who came off the bench to score a game-high 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting and 4 of 9 from 3-point range. He also led the team with three blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert came back from a slow start to get a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Derrick Favors was solid with 12 points in just 19 minutes, and Ricky Rubio had 11 points.

For Denver, Gary Harris led the way with 20 points and Jamal Murray added 19 points while ex-Jazzman Paul Millsap had 13 and Malik Beasley scored 12 off the bench.

The Jazz return home for three games this week at home, Monday night against Toronto, Wednesday against Dallas and Friday night against Boston in the homecoming game for Gordon Hayward.