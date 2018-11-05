When President Donald Trump talks about religion and attempts to rally his Christian followers, I'm always reminded of the words of the great Frederick Douglass. In an appendix to his autobiography, Douglass explained his harsh criticism of the cruel and hypocritical Christian slave owners by drawing a distinction between what he called "the Christianity of the world" and "the Christianity of Christ." He said that difference was "so wide, that to receive the one as good, pure, and holy, is of necessity to reject the other as bad, corrupt, and wicked. To be the friend of the one, is of necessity to be the enemy of the other."

In politics today, we see many people proclaiming their Christianity, but, unfortunately, I see far more of the former version than the latter. When our Christianity is used to oppress, marginalize or hurt others, it is not the Christianity of Christ. Nor is it when it is used to motivate imprisoning children, breaking up families or denying basic human dignity or rights to anyone. I pray that as Christians vote this year, we will have the discernment to recognize which kind of Christianity a self-proclaimed Christian candidate represents.

Paul Gibbs

West Valley City