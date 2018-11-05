A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Election Day is that regular occurrence when many Americans buy into the argument that the world is ending, then awake Wednesday morning surprised to see the sun still shining.

---

Wednesday also is the day all first-time candidates who won on a platform of throwing the bums out will awaken to find they have been transformed into bums.

---

Of course, seeing the sun Wednesday morning will be all it takes to energize some people into warning us about the 2020 election.

---

Some studies estimate Americans spent $9 billion on Halloween last week. Most of this has to do with a common strategy that can be summed up in one sentence: If you buy too much candy, guess who gets to eat the excess?

---

Any nation that can muster $9 billion on one night of dress-up and candy ought to be able to find a way to beat the Golden State Warriors, develop truly self-driving cars and find meaningful work for the Kardashians.

---

News reports last week said a man dressed as Spider-Man robbed a candy store in Herriman on Halloween. Maybe he wasn’t aware that all he had to do was go around the neighborhood knocking on doors and he could get all he wanted for free, legally.

---

Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., decided to hand out copies of the Constitution on Halloween instead of candy. He reportedly encountered a lot of small ghouls demanding their rights.

---

Speaking of spooky Halloween stuff, The Wall Street Journal reports that too many people are trying to spread the ashes of their dearly departed loved ones at Disneyland, perhaps confusing heaven with the happiest place on Earth.

---

Come to think about it, you could spread my ashes in any line for a popular ride, right where the sign estimates a 45-minute wait. I think I’ve seen my life flash before my eyes there more than once.

---

Spreading human ashes at Disneyland is against the law, and employees are quick to clean the mess. The inside of a Hoover doesn’t sound much like heaven, either.