DENVER — Utah’s trademark under coach Quin Snyder has always been defense, and last year, the Jazz ranked No. 1 in the NBA in team defensive efficiency with the defensive player of the year in Rudy Gobert.

Going into Saturday’s game, the Jazz ranked in the middle of the NBA pack defensively — No. 14 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, 20th in field goal percentage defense and 18th in 3-point defensive percentage.

Not exactly a Jazz defensive team.

Part of the problem this year has been playing against teams with centers that play outside such as Memphis with Marc Gasol and Minnesota with Karl-Anthony Towns, plus Denver and Nikola Jokic Saturday night, but Snyder doesn’t want to place any of the blame on Gobert being drawn out of the paint by opponents.

“That’s kind of become a big theme,” Snyder said, somewhat defensively before Saturday’s game. “I wouldn’t say Rudy can’t guard outside. We’re reacting to a few games. Nobody did anything different last year. Rudy’s a pretty good player.”

Snyder thinks it’s more a matter of his whole team not performing defensively.

“We gave up 34 free throws last night, and we’ve got to defend the ball and get into switching situations,’ he said. “A lot of where we are defensively right now is less to do with tactics and schemes as it does with discipline and urgency and communication.”

MILLSAP STILL SOLID: One big reason for the Nuggets’ hot start this year has been the play of Paul Millsap, who got his NBA start with the Utah Jazz as a little-known mid-second round draft pick out of Louisiana Tech.

Because of a wrist injury, Millsap missed most of last season, but now that he’s healthy, he has made a big difference in Denver's 8-1 start, particularly on the defensive end.

“He has a high IQ and the ability to guard bigger guys and smaller guys and gives us a defensive versatility with great hands great timing around the basket,” said coach Mike Malone. “I think our guys feed off of that.”

In Saturday night’s win over Utah, Millsap was his usual solid self, scoring 13 points with five rebounds and playing solid defense with three steals.

Another ex-Jazzman, Trey Lyles, who burned the Jazz for 26 points last season in a Denver victory, finished with eight points and six rebounds Saturday night.

TOUGH NIGHT FOR THABO: Thabo Sefalosha, who had to sit out the first five games because of a drug violation and then didn’t play in the next three games, finally saw his first action of 2018-19, starting the second quarter of Saturday night’s game.

However, it didn’t go very well as his first shot in his first minute on the floor, a 3-pointer from the left corner, clanked off the side of the backboard and his second shot in the second minute, from the right corner, barely drew iron. He played a total of three minutes before departing for the night.

JAZZ NOTES: The Jazz return home for three games at home, where they are 0-3 this season. They’ll play Toronto on Monday, Dallas on Wednesday at Vivint Arena before playing Boston on Friday in the Gordon Hayward homecoming game. … The last Jazz win in Denver came three seasons ago on April 10, 2016, when the Jazz cruised to a 100-84 win on their way to the playoffs. The last two seasons, the two teams have split their regular-season series 2-2 with the home team winning each time. … Last year, the two rivals played all four of their games by the first week of January. This season, they won’t play again until Jan. 23 in Utah and then play in Denver on Feb. 28 before playing again in Utah on April 9.