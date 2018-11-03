The first half of the BYU Cougars' game against the Boise State Broncos on Saturday night brought mixed feelings among fans on Twitter, as the Cougars couldn't score a touchdown but are still within striking distance, trailing just 14-6.

GIF of the first half pic.twitter.com/FbBOApKyAK — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) November 4, 2018

Down by only 8 after that atrocious first half from BYU? I’ll take it. — Chase Ellerman (@Haste_TheChase) November 4, 2018

In particular, fans were frustrated with the fact that BYU was in the red zone three times during the half but never entered the end zone.

6 points in 3 red zone trips is the story of the game for BYU. — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) November 4, 2018

Red zone ineptitude killing #BYU!! — Jason Burt (@jb_silverfox) November 4, 2018

How have we made it to the red zone3 times and have only scored 6 points? #byu #byufootball — Dan Smith (@dan_smithforbyu) November 4, 2018

Next time BYU gets to the red zone they need to kick a field goal.



1st and 10 from the 20 yard line?Send in the field goal team.



Do it before the offense can draw up a new way to not score.#BYUvsBYU — Brett Mecham (@brett_mecham) November 4, 2018

BYU has not scored a touchdown in 6 quarters #BYUvsBSU #BYUfootball — Jonathan Hovorka (@jonnyhovo) November 4, 2018

As fans readily pointed out, the Cougar offensive line struggled during the half.

This is the worst offensive line I’ve seen at BYU since 2017. — Mitch Kunzler (@MitchKunzler) November 4, 2018

BYU’s offensive line is getting dominated by 3 and 4 man pressures. Embarrassing. #BYUFOOTBALL #BYUvsBSU — Big B (@bigbman24) November 4, 2018

BYU offensive line is leakier than an argument for BYU joining MWC. — Teeps (@SportsGuyRyan) November 4, 2018

A team photo of the BYU offensive line... pic.twitter.com/IWTgI3IeCf — Calvin Branson (@dillydillly) November 4, 2018

BYU's offensive line is so bad. As bad as I've seen them for years. And that's saying a lot. — Johnny Thomas (@johnnyveritas) November 4, 2018

If Utah gives up a single yard to BYU with this offensive line, it will be an epic failure. — Utah A&M (@Utah_AM) November 4, 2018

One fan went ahead and made a prediction for the ultimate outcome of the game.