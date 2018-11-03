Second-half goals helped the BYU women's soccer team bounce back for a 2-1 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night and clinch the West Coast Conference title outright.

"It's a huge game for us this year, and it certainly didn't come easy," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "We really had to battle like crazy in that second half to get back into it. It really comes down to the mentality to get out there and get the job done."

The Lions (3-13-4, 1-7-1 WCC) stunned the Cougars (13-4-1, 8-1 WCC) in the 25th minute when the ball bounced around in the 18-yard box and an attempt to clear the ball by the BYU defense found an open LMU player who scored for a 1-0 advantage.

After the first half, both teams had tallied three shots on goal with the Cougars totaling eight shots compared to the Lions' seven.

In the 60th minute, junior Lizzy Braby sent the ball across the face of the goal and freshman Bella Folino was open near the back post for an easy one-touch shot into the back of the net to even the game at 1-all.

Junior Elise Flake added a goal of her own in the 70th minute to take a 2-1 lead when sophomore Mikayla Colohan crossed the ball to Flake in front of the goal.

At the close of the game, BYU outshout LMU, 16-9, and had seven shots on goal compared to the Lions’ four. In goal, Sabrina Macias Davis tallied three saves.

The selection show for the NCAA tournament will take place on Monday, Nov. 5, at 2:30 p.m. MST, and it will be streamed on NCAA.com.