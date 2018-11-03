PAYSON — Just over four weeks ago, on Friday, Oct. 12, the Milford Tigers and the Monticello Buckaroos met for a region game.

It was held at Milford High School, and the Tigers celebrated Senior Night, not to mention Pink Night.

It was not a normal game by any means, what with all the surrounding hubbub, and it showed on the field.

The defending state champion Tigers struggled throughout their eventual 32-26 victory over the Buckaroos.

In-fighting, lack of execution, selfishness — you name it, the Tigers were almost undone by it.

“When we played Monticello the first time, we weren’t ourselves,” Milford head coach Thane Marshall said. “We were arguing amongst each other, we weren’t a team. It was Senior Night, it was Pink Night, we messed with their routine.”

Saturday afternoon at Payson High School the Tigers had an opportunity to redeem themselves for what they deemed their worst performance of the season.

Milford was slated to play Monticello once again, only this time in the semifinals of the 1A state tournament.

With a spot in the 1A state title game on the line, the Tigers were sensational.

Quarterback Bryson Barnes threw six touchdown passes, four to Paxton Henrie, and rushed for another score. He also had a touchdown reception, courtesy of Henrie. Jarrett Sullivan scored, as did Karson Wunderlich. Bret Beebe, Gage Griffiths — name a Tiger and they either scored or contributed to one.

All of it, 10 touchdowns in total, added up to a complete and dominant 70-22 victory for Milford.

“We played our game,” Marshall said. “Plain and simple, we played our game. We stopped the run, which is something we hadn’t done the past couple of weeks. We shored up the defense, and our offense has been on track. We probably scored more than we wanted to tonight. It was awesome.

“Today we did everything routine, and the kids responded.”

Routine indeed.

The Tigers had been the best team in the 1A classification throughout the season, powered by Barnes and Henrie in particular, and part of the reason for Saturday’s blowout was a desire to get Henrie in the record books.

“We scored more than we wanted to, but we wanted to get Paxton at least tied with the single-season reception record tonight,” Marshall said.

The dominance started early, as Milford found the end zone midway through the first quarter, on a Barnes pass to Henrie.

Monticello answered in just over a minute of gameplay, however, when Weston Nebeker rushed for a two-yard score.

That was one of the only answers the Buckaroos had in them.

Following Nebeker’s score Milford notched 35 unanswered points, all in the first half. The Tigers went into halftime with a commanding 49-14 advantage, a lead they quickly stretched to as many as 49 points in the second half.

“I just love this bunch of kids to death,” Marshall said. “They brought their ‘A’ game today.”