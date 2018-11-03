1 of 9
View 9 Items
DENVER — The Utah Jazz fell apart in the fourth quarter and lost their third straight game Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets on the road, 103-88.
Here are three takeaways from the game:Comment on this story
- The Jazz led 73-68 at the end of the third quarter but were outscored 35-15 in the fourth. The collapse included an 18-0 run from the Nuggets.
- With 7:41 left and Utah trailing 82-77, Donovan Mitchell went down and exited the game with an ankle injury. He returned with 5:18 remaining, but the Jazz were down 91-78 at that point and couldn't mount a comeback.
- For the night, Utah was outshot from the field and behind the 3-point line. Denver outrebounded the Jazz by eight and had 10 more assists.
Next 3
- Monday, Nov. 5, vs. Toronto (8-1), 7 p.m. MDT
- Wednesday, Nov. 7, vs. Dallas (2-6), 7 p.m. MDT
- Friday, Nov. 9, vs. Boston (6-3), 7 p.m. MDT