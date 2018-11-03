1 of 9
View 9 Items
David Zalubowski, AP
Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris, right, drives past Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The Utah Jazz fell apart in the fourth quarter and lost their third straight game Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets on the road, 103-88.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Comment on this story
  • The Jazz led 73-68 at the end of the third quarter but were outscored 35-15 in the fourth. The collapse included an 18-0 run from the Nuggets.
  • With 7:41 left and Utah trailing 82-77, Donovan Mitchell went down and exited the game with an ankle injury. He returned with 5:18 remaining, but the Jazz were down 91-78 at that point and couldn't mount a comeback.
  • For the night, Utah was outshot from the field and behind the 3-point line. Denver outrebounded the Jazz by eight and had 10 more assists.

Next 3

  • Monday, Nov. 5, vs. Toronto (8-1), 7 p.m. MDT
  • Wednesday, Nov. 7, vs. Dallas (2-6), 7 p.m. MDT
  • Friday, Nov. 9, vs. Boston (6-3), 7 p.m. MDT
Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com
Add a comment