DENVER — The Utah Jazz fell apart in the fourth quarter and lost their third straight game Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets on the road, 103-88.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

The Jazz led 73-68 at the end of the third quarter but were outscored 35-15 in the fourth. The collapse included an 18-0 run from the Nuggets.

With 7:41 left and Utah trailing 82-77, Donovan Mitchell went down and exited the game with an ankle injury. He returned with 5:18 remaining, but the Jazz were down 91-78 at that point and couldn't mount a comeback.

For the night, Utah was outshot from the field and behind the 3-point line. Denver outrebounded the Jazz by eight and had 10 more assists.

