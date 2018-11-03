OREM — Skyridge senior Kenadee Christensen wasn’t about to let a moment she’s envisioned for years slip through her fingers.

“Back when I was a freshman, I was at Lehi, and I was on the bench,” said the middle hitter, who chose to attend Skyridge when it opened three years ago in hopes of building something special at the new Utah County school. “I’ve been dreaming about it my whole life, to be on the floor and win the state championship. … And it just happened.”

The 5A title the Falcons earned with a four-set win over Springville Saturday night didn’t come with out significant struggle.

The Falcons had to claw their way back into the title match after the 5A tournament’s Cinderella, third-seeded Springville, looked poised to cap its unexpected playoff run with a storybook ending. The Red Devils cruised to a first-set victory and led most of the second set.

“We just decided to be us,” Christensen said of the come-from-behind win that gave Skyridge its first volleyball title in four hard-fought sets — 19-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-10. “All we were saying to each other was, ‘Well, we got the nerves out, so now we’ve got to go ball out.’ And that’s exactly what we did. This whole time we’ve been working our tails off, this whole season. I knew we could do it.”

Sophomore Annie Taylor led the team with 16 kills, while Christensen finished with 15 kills. Setter Kaitlyn Standifird earned 50 assists in the win.

The team’s seniors including Standifird, Christensen, middle hitter Alice Ellsworth, libero Tylee Fuller, and defensive specialist Shaylee Cuff provided the kind of leadership upon which head coach Deanna Meyer could build a championship program.

“I’ve cried so much because this is a really special group of girls, and a really special group of seniors,” Meyer said. “Four of those girls have been on the court from year one, and the other has just brought a lot of heart and soul to this team. She’s earned the right to be out there.”

After the rough start, Meyer simply reminded them that volleyball is no different than anything else in life.

“Life isn’t easy, and sometimes neither is volleyball,” she said. “There were moments that were tough early in the season that got us through that first sent, and even into the second set. I kept telling them, ‘You have to go after it. You have to create opportunities for yourself. And you can never give up.’”

Meyer had high praise for Springville, a team they beat twice in region play.

“You’ve got to give credit to Springville,” Meyer said. “They showed up in this tournament ready to play. … Those kids came on fire. Whatever Elle (Williams, coach) did to get those kids ready was impressive.”

Williams was tearful but beaming as her team posed for pictures with the runner-up trophy.

“I’m so incredibly proud of these girls,” she said. “We came in ranked eighth; we came in as a third seed. And we made it to the championship game. We haven’t been here in these girls’ lifetime. … They played their guts out. Skyridge is a great team, and we couldn’t be prouder to take second.”

Fuller said the team never lost faith when they fell behind, they just narrowed their focus.

“We just said, ‘We’ve got this zero to five,’” she said. “And then we’re going to go as hard as wek can and then zero to five again. … It feels so good, I’m speechless.”

Meyer said her advice to her players was the same during the toughest parts of the game as it was when they were winning.

“I didn’t say anything different if we were ahead or behind,” she said smiling. “It’s always about hard work and going as hard as you can. Just be brave and go for it.”

Meyer said she reminded her players that life is about learning to create and take advantage of moments.

“These are your opportunities,” she said. “We’ve got to learn these things. Life is about risk, and life is about being able to be successful when opportunities come. This is their moment, and they needed to take it.”