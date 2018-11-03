PAYSON — Early Saturday afternoon at Payson High School, Duchesne head coach Jerry Cowan had a decision to make.

The 1A semifinal contest between his Eagles and the Parowan Rams was knotted at seven points apiece and Duchesne was on the proverbial doorstep, the Parowan 2-yard line in fact.

It was, however, fourth down, a fact that necessitated a decision from Cowan — attempt a go-ahead field goal or go for a touchdown.

The decision was not quite as simple as just that.

Not only was the game tied 7-7, it was in the middle of a third overtime period.

It was an overtime period that followed two previous ones in which neither the Rams nor the Eagles had managed to score a single point.

Then there was the fact that the Eagles had possession of the ball first in said third overtime, which meant the Rams would have an opportunity to match Duchesne’s efforts, whatever they ended up being.

Needless to say, Cowan had a difficult decision to make.

He made the right one.

Rather than kick a field goal, Cowan and the Eagles took their chances and went for a touchdown.

Jaren Mortensen made good on the gamble, rushing for a score. A two-point conversion later, courtesy of a connection between quarterback Kason Grant and receiver Gavin Davis, and Duchesne held a 15-7 lead.

That score proved to be the final margin as Duchesne defeated Parowan 15-7 and earned a spot in the 1A state championship game.

“I can’t be more proud about our guys today,” Cowan said. “We have been through so much adversity this year, injuries, and we had a death in the team, a sibling, last week. The whole town has kind of rallied and had our back, and we have kind of had their back. To win in this fashion against a great team, especially a team that beat us earlier (this season), I can’t be more proud.”

Much of that pride was directed toward the Duchesne defense.

Without the efforts of Brock Adams, Dillon Moon, Karson Robbins and Ryker Blackburn, to name a few, the Eagles wouldn’t have come away with the victory.

Parowan came into the contest averaging the second-most points per game by any team in the classification, at 36.2 ppg and left Payson having scored just once.

“It was all effort,” Cowan said. “They had a responsibility, and for the most part everyone did their job. We were pretty solid, fundamental and tough.”

Duchesne led for much of the contest, all but just over three minutes of the second half.

The teams were tied at 0-0 at halftime, but the Eagles struck quickly to start the third quarter. Grant connected with wide receiver Kaleb Sanchez twice early in the third, including a 52-yard touchdown strike.

That score was the result of a tipped ball as Grant tried to hit Kyler Wunderlich, but the pass deflected off the seniors’ hands. Sanchez, who was fresh off a 37-yard reception, was in the right place at the right time, and snagged the ball out of the air before he raced for the game’s opening score.

Duchesne seemed to primed to walk away with the victory in regulation, but with 12 seconds remaining Parowan quarterback Porter Wood found Ryan Jeffries for a game-tying 33-yard touchdown.

In overtime, wide receiver/cornerback Gavin Davis came up with multiple monumental plays for Duchesne, including two interceptions of Wood, the final of which ended the game.

“It was way exciting. I was excited,” Davis said. “We knew we could beat them, and we went out and did it. We knew it would be a close one, but we had a good game plan. Our coaches put us in the right positions, and we executed.”