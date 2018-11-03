You know what they say. Records are made to be broken. Dixie State football took that saying to heart on Saturday with a 52-45 record-setting victory over No. 6 Colorado School of Mines on Homecoming and Senior Day at Trailblazer Stadium.

The Trailblazers (6-4, 6-3 RMAC) quickly put their two-game skid in the rearview mirror with the historic defeat of the Orediggers, setting three program records and tying three more. The win also marked DSU’s second win over a ranked opponent and its first win over a team ranked in the top 10. Additionally, the victory clinched Dixie State’s second winning season in three years and pushed DSU to a perfect 5-0 record at home, marking the first undefeated home record in the Division II era for the Trailblazers.

Dixie State racked up a school record 692 yards of total offense in the win, eclipsing the mark of 682 yards set at South Dakota Mines in 2015. Michael Sanders led the charge, completing 31-of-48 passes for 553 yards and five touchdowns. He bested his own single-game passing record after passing for 527 yards at Chadron State just two weeks ago. The five touchdown passes also tied the single-game touchdown passes record as M. Sanders becomes just the third DSU quarterback, and the first since 2013, to pass for five touchdowns in a game.

Not to be outdone, Dejuan Dantzler broke one school record and tied another in the victory. Dantzler caught 11 passes for a school-record 241 yards and three touchdowns, becoming just the second DSU receiver (Travis Brown, 230; 2006) to record 200 or more yards receiving in a single game. Additionally, Dantzler tied the single-game touchdown receptions record and becomes just the fourth DSU receiver, and the first since 2014, to catch three touchdown passes in a game.

Defensively, Trayvon Watson tied the career interceptions record (Richard May, seven; 2007-09) with his seventh career interception in the fourth quarter.

Mines looked to set the tone early in the game, marching 66 yards in nine plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass on the game’s opening drive. But the lead didn’t last long.

Watson scooped up the ensuing kickoff at the DSU 8-yard line, made multiple defenders miss and outran the entire kickoff coverage team for a 92-yard kickoff return touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

After forcing a CSM three-and-out, Dixie State took its first lead of the game on the next drive when A.J. Yergensen connected on a 23-yard field goal to build a 10-7 advantage with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter.

The Orediggers countered with points on their two subsequent possessions, tying the game at 10-10 with a 38-yard field before taking a 17-10 early in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.

But Dixie State didn't back down and fought back to tie the game at 17-17 later in the frame. After forcing a CSM punt, Michael Sanders found Giovanni Sanders for a 12-yard completion, followed by an eight-yard run by Sei-J Lauago. M. Sanders and Dantzler made their first of three touchdown connections on the next play for a 40-yard strike to pull even on the scoreboard. After tying the game, DSU did not trail again.

The Trailblazers forced a CSM fumble on the second play of the next drive as Shiloh Pritchard knocked the ball loose and Anthony Yarbrough jumped on it to regain possession. Four plays later, M. Sanders connected with Isaiah Wooden for a 32-yard touchdown to build a 24-17 halftime lead.

Dixie State picked up where it left off in the third quarter, marching 82 yards in six plays on the opening drive of the second half to build a two-touchdown lead. The M. Sanders to Dantzler connection continued on the drive, as M. Sanders found Dantzler twice for 67 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown to push the lead to 30-17.

The Orediggers cut the lead to 30-24 later in the frame with a 10-play, 86-yard drive capped by a 19-yard touchdown pass.

But the Trailblazers responded with a long touchdown drive of their own, moving 75 yards in 12 plays to push the lead back to 38-24. M. Sanders completed four passes for 38 yards on the drive, but it was the ground game that found the end zone. Lawrence Starks capped the drive with a dazzling 8-yard touchdown run, spinning away from defenders before sprinting to the end zone.

The scoring ramped up in the fourth quarter as the teams combined for 35 points in the final frame. Mines scored the first 14 points on back-to-back drives to pull even at 38-38 with 8:29 remaining in the game.

Dixie State countered with another scoring drive on the ensuing possession, driving 92 yards in four plays to retake a 45-38 lead. M. Sanders connected on 3-of-4 passes for 77 yards on the drive, including a 35-yard strike to Wooden. M. Sanders continued to find Dantzler, first for 32 yards, followed by a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Colorado School of Mines quickly tied the game on the next drive, using a 47-yard kickoff return to set up a short field. The Orediggers punched it in from 1 yard out on fourth down four plays later to pull even at 45-45.

The Orediggers looked to pull ahead later in the quarter, forcing a DSU punt before marching into Trailblazer territory. But the drive came to a halt when Watson intercepted a CSM pass at the 1-yard line.

DSU needed just four plays to move into the red zone on the subsequent possession, but the drive stalled and an 18-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left with 36 seconds remaining in regulation.

Needing just a field goal to win, Mines looked to move into DSU territory. But the Orediggers never had the chance, as Abraham Reinhardt picked off a CSM pass on the first play of the drive.

The interception set up the winning play, as M. Sanders hit Xavier Smith in the end zone for an 18-yard game-winning touchdown pass on the next play to push the score to the final tally of 52-45.

Dixie State finished with a single-game record 692 yards of total offense (553 pass, 139 rush). M. Sanders and Dantzler led the attack, while Wooden also finished with four catches for 116 yards and one touchdown. Smith added four receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown. Lauago finished with 67 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Defensively, Dixie State allowed 626 yards of total offense (327 pass, 299 rush). Mike Jones led the way with a season-high 11 tackles, while Pritchard added nine tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. Reinhardt finished with seven tackles and one interception, while Watson added six tackles and one interception.

The Trailblazers close the 2018 season next Saturday at Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.