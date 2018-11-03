Weber State women’s basketball started the 2018 season with a 93-67 victory over the College of Idaho in an exhibition game Saturday night.

“It’s good to get the win,” said head coach Velaida Harris. “I was happy with the way we pushed the tempo. We got a little sloppy at times but that will get better. The defensive end of the floor is where we need to get serious. This team knows how important it is to get stops. We must have (the) maximum effort every single night.”

With just less than four minutes to go in the first quarter, Weber State and the College of Idaho were tied 10-10. WSU then went on an 8-3 run for an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter Weber State was able to string together consistent runs. With 7:28 on the clock, Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman sunk a 3-pointer to give WSU its largest lead up to that point in the game.

WSU had a 13-4 run the next two minutes of the second quarter, and with that momentum, it went into halftime with a 47-30 lead.

The third quarter was the closest in scoring for both teams, but thanks to the 17-point deficit the Wildcats were able to maintain. The College of Idaho scored 23 points in the third quarter, while WSU had just 24.

Weber State kept up the pace in the fourth quarter and took a 28-point lead with just one minute remaining. WSU finished out the game with a 97-63 victory over the Yotes.

The Wildcats were led by senior Emily Drake who had 21 points going 8-of-15 from the field. Fellow senior Welch-Coleman wasn’t far behind Drake as she had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Welch-Coleman was also on the brink of a triple-double as she put up nine assists.

WSU finished shooting 44 percent from the field, 29 percent from the three and 72 percent from the free-throw line. WSU rocked 48 total rebounds and just 10 turnovers. College of Idaho shot 42 percent from the field, as well as from beyond the arc. The Yotes also had a perfect game from the free-throw line going 7-of-7. CI had 33 total rebounds and 19 turnovers.

Weber State’s season officially starts Friday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m., to take on the LaVerne Leopards and then will turn around and take on Portland on Nov. 12, at 5 p.m.

“Overall, I’m happy for these young women, and I’m looking forward to the season,” Harris said.