PROVO — The short history of the Summit Academy-Juan Diego football rivalry has been filled with close, exciting games that have been split almost evenly.

Summit Academy opened in Bluffdale in 2010 and started playing football in 2012. The Bears played neighbor Juan Diego twice last year, with the second game also in the 3A semifinals. On Saturday afternoon, Summit Academy might have fanned the rivalry flames more by embarrassing the Soaring Eagle 40-6 at Provo High School.

Talmage Brown scored three touchdowns and Summit Academy took advantage of seven Juan Diego turnovers to claim a 33-0 halftime lead, and then could celebrate much of the game in the second half after a third-quarter touchdown forced the UHSAA’s 35-point “mercy rule” into effect with a running clock.

“I don’t know,” was all Summit coach Les Hamilton could say afterward. “My stomach was in knots all week getting ready for this game. We didn’t expect this.”

Longtime Juan Diego coach John Colosimo, who has won eight state championships including the last three (as a 3A school), was just as surprised.

“Sometimes you bite the dog, and sometimes the dog bites you,” he quipped.

On a cool, sunny afternoon, the dog — or in this case, the bear — kept biting. The Bears’ line play, led by senior Cameron Fisher, gave up only 164 yards, and much of those came in the fourth quarter when Juan Diego scored its lone touchdown on Colby Smith’s 9-yard run.

The dominance started early, when Juan Diego fumbled on its third offensive play and Summit’s Cannon Esmay recovered. Summit quarterback Kasey Briggs then completed his first three passes, which led to Brown’s 1-yard run.

Juan Diego started its next drive on its 30, but fumbled again — on the first play — and Brown took a handoff and ran for a score immediately afterward.

The Soaring Eagle then settled down, but their offense remained punchless, and Summit piled on the points.

Mason Schafer returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown, and then Briggs, who had an almost-flawless day, found Colin Dodge on a 28-yard touchdown pass just before halftime. When the teams went to the locker room, the Bears could practically begin contemplating their game plan for next Saturday’s title contest against North Sanpete, a 23-15 winner over Morgan in the early semifinal match.

Summit Academy will be looking for its first football state title against North Sanpete, which it defeated 14-10 on Sept. 21, although Hamilton won two while at 5A Alta more than a decade ago.