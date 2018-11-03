TEMPE, Ariz. — By most measurements, this is where the Utes leave the building, as gone as Elvis himself. A division championship was in their grasp.

Isn’t this where we came in?

Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, they drifted to the fringes of the title chase in a 38-20 loss to Arizona State.

“This,” a Utah athletic staffer said, “is such a Utah thing to do.”

In fairness, it’s also a Pac-12 thing to do. The conference lurches and bickers and paralyzes itself like Congress. It can’t move ahead for moving forward. That might be a testament to the competitiveness of the league. But the College Football Playoff people don’t want to hear it — nor should they.

It’s a tough sell when your best team might have three losses.

Meanwhile, the Utes again missed a chance to win their way into the conference title game. A slim opportunity remains, but they would lose a tiebreaker to the Sun Devils, who are now 3-3. Other scenarios could intervene, but the Utes need help.

“The thought is this is our fight,” linebacker Chase Hansen said. “Every single game in the league counts, but this one hurts. There’s still two games — it’s still in our hands — but we’ve just got to focus on this week.”

Actually, its not completely in their hands. Utah would win a tiebreaker with Arizona, USC or UCLA. But the Utes have to win the rest of their conference games (Oregon, Colorado) and hope Arizona State doesn’t.

Diminished as their chances are, it’s not the first time this has happened this season. In September they were 0-2 after getting swept by the Washington schools. But they won all their October games and teams began feeding on one another. Oregon State over Colorado. Arizona over Oregon. Arizona State over USC. Cal over Washington.

Someone, please accept the championship.

For now the only certainty is uncertainty.

Utah arrived with a four-game conference win streak — longest since 2011. That year the Utes dropped out in the final regular-season game, losing to Colorado. In 2015 they tied for the division title but lost the tiebreaker to USC.

A month ago the Utes were reeling after the awful start in conference. But by this week, they were back in first place. Now they’re hoping for help. (Eye-roll here.) That’s all anyone has been doing in the Pac-12 the last few years: helping one another out.

The only thing the teams haven’t helped is their chances of being in the national playoff.

For Utah, a loss to Oregon would remove all doubt.

“Every game is big for the South title. Every South team playing mathematically has a shot,” Kyle Whittingham said after the loss. Other late games remained that could affect the race. “Every game is big, and we don’t approach it any different. There’s no lack of preparation. Everything was indicative of us coming out and playing like we did the last four weeks.”

Everything except, well, Saturday.

They played like they have the last eight years, which is to say they’re still stepping on rakes. Before that, Utah had scored 40 or more points four times in a row for the first time since 2004, when Alex Smith led them to the Fiesta Bowl.

RedditCFB on Twitter pointed out that, going into the weekend’s games, every team in the Pac-12 could end up bowl eligible. Playoff eligible? Not really.

Coaches call that parity.

Everyone else calls it mediocrity.

But now the Utes will be going the rest of the way without starting quarterback Tyler Huntley, who went down in the second half with an apparent left shoulder injury. He walked stone-faced to the locker room a warm-up jacket draped over the shoulder.

“It looks like he’s mostly done for the season,” Whittingham said.

In championship terms, it looks again like the Utes are too.