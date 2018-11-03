PROVO — A glance at Grand High football's sideline during any given game may lead some to assume the players would wear down over the course of a game, but that certainly wasn't the case during the Red Devils' 10-0 win over Beaver on Saturday.

With just 35 players in the program, Grand finally proved able to break through late to win out the defensive struggle that ensued during Saturday's semifinal and into the 2A state championship.

The lone touchdown of the game came on a 1-yard leap into the end zone from Bryant Troutt early in the fourth quarter. It came after several drives were stopped just short, which left the Red Devils a bit frustrated, but determined.

"You have to just credit our guys for sticking with it and coming out strong late," said Grand coach Dennis Wells. "But that game was really about our defense and shutting out Beaver for the second time on the year. That's not easy to do, and I couldn't be more proud of them and the job they did today."

Indeed, Grand got by Beaver 21-0 late in the regular season with Wells thinking it improbable to do so again. But his defense proved more than capable, stifling all scoring chances while making solid tackles at most turns.

"We pride ourselves on solid defense and good tackling. You saw a lot of that today," Wells said.

The first half ended in a scoreless tie, with Grand twice having opportunities to score inside Beaver's 20-yard line, but a fumbled snap on a field goal attempt and a turnover saw Wells' team come up just short.

"That was a bit frustrating, but we had confidence to just keep with it and we'd finally get through, and that's what happened," Wells said.

Dante Wells finally got the scoring started with a 38-yard field goal toward the end of the third quarter, with Grand able to protect the slight lead for the remainder.

With the win, Grand advances to the 2A state championship where it will take on defending champion South Summit.

"We don't have big numbers here, so it's just great to see these kids give it their all and to now have a big opportunity to win it all," Wells said. "It would be a great thing for this community that has supported us throughout. Hopefully we can go get it done."