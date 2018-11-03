Emily Onderbeke, left, and Heather Robertson compete in the team saw event during the SLC Shred Fest at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The third year of the event featured skiing, snowboarding and lumberjack competitions, live music, outdoor retailers, films, a "beer fest," food and more. Shred Fest started in Montana in 2010 as a way to ring in the new winter season each year. The event first came to Salt Lake City in 2016.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.