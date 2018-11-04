When political columnists (like us) don’t actually know who will win, we resort to discussing the “factors,” “dynamics” and “variables” of an election. Regarding the close races in Tuesday night’s watershed election, we are among the clueless. But we can still dither and blather with the best of them.

Among the variables we’re watching: Will traditional election patterns apply? Will national demographic changes have a big impact? Will unusual external circumstances drive turnout?

Pignanelli: “A president's job-approval rating is the most important sign of his party's prospects in midterm congressional elections. But with the economy at record strength, the usual rules may not apply to Donald Trump.” — Wall Street Journal

When confusion and frustration reign, the sound counsel is to seek wisdom of those who possess a long legacy of wisdom — Italians.

For clarity in this election, CBS News' Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto is an excellent resource. This esteemed Ph.D. articulates the potential of Democrats capturing the House of Representatives is entirely dependent upon factors rarely discussed. Voters who almost never participate in midterm elections must show up for Democrats, along with a small slice of Republicans casting protest ballots.

Further, this election is unique in our country's history. We are experiencing a strong economy, which normally translates to high approval ratings for the president. But Trump is consistently under 50 percent, which usually bodes well for the opposition party. Another distinct element is the enthusiasm level, which is now equal among both parties.

All these ingredients create havoc for predictions based on traditional rules. Just remember it was an Italian who provided the fundamentals.

Webb: Given all the “factors” and “variables,” I have to agree with the conventional wisdom, based on extensive polling and historical precedent, that Democrats will narrowly win the House, while Republicans will pick up a few seats in the Senate.

Of course, the conventional wisdom, national polling and precedent were all wrong two years ago when that political wrecking ball Donald Trump shocked the world and defeated Hillary Clinton. Along with most other political observers, I have a long history of underestimating Trump

Even if conventional wisdom holds and Democrats win the House, Trump will still exceed normal expectations. Recall that in Barack Obama’s first midterm, Democrats took a terrible thrashing, losing 63 House seats and six Senate seats. Trump, the most unruly and disruptive president in my lifetime, will do better than that. And with more Republican senators, he’ll be able to further reshape the federal judiciary.

If Trump would have only toned down his divisive rhetoric, especially on immigration, while still taking bold action and promoting basic conservative policies, he could have had long coattails helping Republican candidates across the country.

A serious debate is whether a Mitt Romney tsunami or a Democratic blue wave will hit Utah on Tuesday. And will anti-Trump emotion, especially in the suburbs, impact the entire ballot?

Pignanelli: Most of the national experts projecting a blue wave were the same individuals who insisted a "blue wall" guaranteed a Democrat victory for president in 2016. Instead, we learned demographics and dynamics are shifting across the country, and in Utah (e.g. More than 20 percent of the state voted for Evan McMullin for president). These persuadable Republicans are up for grabs for either party. Thus, local contests will be decided by regional messaging and good field operations.

Webb: The biggest factor in Utah elections is still the quality of the individual candidates — with the Trump factor a close second. In the 4th Congressional District race, dislike of Trump looms large, and he’s hurting Congresswoman Mia Love, who is trying to hold off Democrat Ben McAdams. Both candidates have diminished themselves with repulsive personal attacks on each other.

Romney will win big himself and drive some turnout for Republicans, but it may not be enough to save Love.

What about all those ballot propositions? Will they drive turnout?

Pignanelli: The medical marijuana proposition would have generated voter turnout on both sides. But with the compromise, neither side is generating enthusiasm among the troops. The campaigns for and against the other propositions are utilizing different strategies and therefore will have little impact upon other races.

Webb: If you like marijuana, higher taxes for education, Medicaid expansion and don’t like Republican redistricting, then you’re most likely a moderate to liberal voter. Those ballot questions will motivate progressives to turn out. A handful of extra liberal votes won’t make much difference in most races, but could help McAdams in the 4th Congressional District, and perhaps some Democrats in close legislative races.

My guess is that medical marijuana wins narrowly, but will be quickly changed by the Legislature. I hope Opinion Question 1, raising more money for education, wins. But I fear it narrowly loses. I believe Medicaid expansion and redistricting reform both win, but both will likely be altered by the Legislature.