As a longtime advocate for Utah’s air, land and water, I appreciate the Deseret News editorial board’s call for Utah to prioritize cleaning our air. This editorial and recent reporting from Erica Evans provides critical perspective on Utah’s dangerous air quality and the steps our state can take to address it.

The air we breathe in Salt Lake City and along the surrounding Wasatch Front has failed to meet federal air quality standards for a decade. What is more, during the wintertime inversion, fine particulate air pollution in the Salt Lake Valley is so severe that it causes as many as 2,000 premature deaths in Utah each year. This is unacceptable.

It is on us to encourage the state to do more to clean our air. Join me in making your voice heard on this critical issue.

Joro Walker

Salt Lake City