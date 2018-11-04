As the midterm elections come to a head on Tuesday, the operating emotion and driving force in American politics is fear. Voters are the recipients of fearmongering political ads and ever-creeping contempt. Politicians fear losing power more than they are serving constituents. The proper response on Tuesday is for Americans to reject fear, be informed, hold politicians accountable and show up confidently to cast their ballots.

Having a Congress of politicians afraid of their own shadow is bad for the country and for local communities. Apprehensive and anxiety-filled candidates terrorized at the possibility of losing power leads politicians to actually spend more time spreading fear of their opponents’ views than driving a positive vision of their own.

Voters also contribute to the problem with their fears of losing an “influential member” of Congress. What else can explain the contradiction that Congress maintains an approval rating hovering in the teens while Americans re-elect incumbents at a rate of more than 90 percent?

Such fear prevents real policy solutions once Congress slams the gavel come January. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are two of the most powerful people in Washington. What are they afraid of? Are they afraid of losing power and their positions? It seems more than likely, and too many members on both sides of the aisle fear the same.

To check fear at the door, members of Congress need to make uncomfortable introspections of their priorities and goals. If Democrats are really for helping those in poverty, shouldn’t they evaluate every government agency to ensure they are providing real results that actually make poverty temporary instead of just tolerable? What are Democrats afraid of?

If Republicans really have compassion for those struggling on the streets, shouldn’t they evaluate what the government can and should do for those who are suffering? If they are serious about welfare reform, shouldn't they start with the biggest abuser, corporate welfare? What are Republicans afraid of?

And if voters really want to improve their communities and tone down divisive rhetoric, shouldn’t they evaluate what they are doing to promote civility and utilize the power of assembly to advocate for what matters most to them?

Unfortunately, too many votes — and nonvotes — validate bad behavior. Perpetually re-electing the same people who are playing the same old game to hold on to power is an act of cowardice. Voters reinforce the idea that it is better to play it safe, hunker down, shout at the opposition and get re-elected than to boldly lead and stand up for good policy.

Wrote Rudyard Kipling, “Of all the liars in the world, sometimes the worst are our own fears.” The test for the American people is to quit believing the lies of fear fed to them from all directions. Come Tuesday, voters should reject fear, act with hope and choose the candidates who live up to what they profess to believe.