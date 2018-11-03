Every election year there is discussion regarding getting people out to vote. I believe I have a solution that would make a significant difference in improving our voter participation.

Here is my solution. Once you have sent in your ballot, either by mail or electronically, your name is then placed on a list that is given to our TV providers and all political advertisement is then blocked from your TV and replaced by cute cat videos. In addition, all political robo calls are blocked by your phone providers. Just think of the benefits. The political parties would win by getting more voters to participate. They would see a bigger bang for the buck, and we would not have to listen to the drivel that we are constantly bombarded with. Talk about an incentive to vote and vote early.

It’s a win-win for all.

Roland Tietjen

Sandy