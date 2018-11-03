TEMPE, Ariz. — Zack Moss reached a milestone in Utah’s 38-20 loss to Arizona State on Saturday, but he was hearing none of it.

His thoughts?

“None,” he said. “None at all.”

He passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second straight season, reaching the milestone in the first quarter. His 128 yards put him over 100 yards in a game for the 11th time, fourth-most in school history. He joins Eddie Johnson, John White and Devontae Booker among Utes that had two 1,000-yard seasons.

Meanwhile, his first half touchdown was his 11th rushing score of the season. Going into the contest he was second in the Pac-12 and tied for eighth nationally in rushing touchdowns.

Asked if he keeps track of such things, he repeated, “None at all.”

He finished 18 rushes for an average of 7.1 yards per carry.

Moss, a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award as college football’s player of the year, came into the game seventh in the nation in rushing (120.5 yards per game), and thus was right about on his average.

Meanwhile, the team’s other top rusher, quarterback Tyler Huntley, left the game in the second half with an injury.

Moss needs just 81 yards to reach his best rushing year and 427 to tie the school record of 1,519 yards in a season — a mark owned by John White. Moss has six 100-yard rushing games this season.