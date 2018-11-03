PROVO — Returning only three starters on offense from a year ago can prove problematic for most teams, but when one of those returners is named Kael Atkinson, you'll usually prove just fine.

Such was the case for South Summit on Saturday, with Atkinson helping account for all his team's touchdowns in a 34-10 romp over Millard to advance to the 2A state championship game for the second season in a row.

"He's the returning MVP, so he's obviously a fantastic player for us, and he's also a great kid," said South Summit coach Mike Grajek. "We're used to the type of performance you saw from him today and we're so fortunate to have him."

Atkinson has proved to be a prolific passer the last two seasons, but on Saturday he did most of his best work on the ground, galloping for four touchdowns on the afternoon.

The senior signal-caller led off the scoring for the Wildcats with a 15-yard touchdown run to lead 7-3 midway through the first quarter. He then topped off the first half scoring from 66 yards out while effectively outrunning what seemed like the entire Eagles' defense.

The second half saw much of the same from Atkinson, with a 7-yard touchdown run giving the Wildcats a 21-3 lead toward the end of the third quarter, and then a 53-yarder that gave his team a commanding 27-3 lead midway through the fourth. His final touchdown came with a pass of seven yards to Jared Dansie.

"It's not just about me, far from it," Atkinson said. "Our offensive line and the receivers did most of the work. I just was in the right spots and benefited from the work they did, much like I have all season. We only returned three starters on offense, but guys have worked so hard, and it's great to see it all come together."

As good as the Wildcats were offensively, the defense proved just as good, with several players making standout plays.

McCall Rose contributed an interception in the end zone to prevent a Millard touchdown. Bruce Mitchell knocked down a pass at the line of scrimmage to snuff out a fourth-down attempt by the Eagles while Jack Stubbs recovered a fumble to hold Millard just short of the end zone late in the third quarter.

The final big defensive play was made by Jaxon Stowe, who picked off a pass to end the final Millard scoring threat with just over four minutes remaining.

"Our defense was unbelievable today," Grajek said. "Everyone talks about our offense, but our defense has been getting it done all year and they were outstanding today. I couldn't be happier with their performance against a very good Millard team."

With the win, South Summit now has a chance to defend its state championship when taking on Grand County in the 2A state title game.

"It's just awesome. It's the best feeling ever," Atkinson said. "I'm just happy to be playing with such a great team that has come a long way to get back to the state championship."