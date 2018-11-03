OGDEN (AP) — Jake Constantine passed for two touchdowns and Trey Tuttle added a pair of field goals and Weber State defeated Sacramento State 26-14 on Saturday to win its fourth straight and remain bunched among Big Sky Conference leaders.Comment on this story
Tuttle kicked field goals of 42 and 35 yards in the first half, and Constantine threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Darryl Denby wide open in the end zone as the Wildcats (7-2, 5-1) built a 13-0 lead after a half.
Weber State, ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, pushed the lead to 19-0 when Constantine connected with Rashid Shaheed from 20 early in the third quarter.
Armon Bailey came untouched off the end to sack Constantine — his first career sack — and Leonard Hazewood IV picked the ball off the turf and returned it 33 yards for Sacramento State's first touchdown. Hamish McClure added a 13-yard scramble in the final minute for the Hornets (2-7, 0-6).