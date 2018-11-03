SANDY — During a festive Fourth of July night at Rio Tinto Stadium this summer, Real Salt Lake put on a show against first-place Kansas City, finding the back of the net four times on its way to the 4-2 victory.

Fourth months later, both sides are saying that game is of little significance as the teams prepare to clash in the Western Conference semifinals, which is only partially true.

Kansas City played high pressure in that game despite being on road, with Real Salt Lake eventually figuring out how to play out of that pressure with great success.

RSL will try to duplicate that blueprint this Sunday (8 p.m., FS1) when the teams meet in the first leg of their two-game playoff series at Rio Tinto Stadium. That’s always easier said than done.

“We know what Kansas City is good at,” said RSL coach Mike Petke. “How they play is what makes them so good because even though you know their style, you know how they play, they’re still very tough to stop, that’s a credit to Peter (Vermes) and the players they have.”

Despite the quality of the top seed from the Western Conference, RSL was still one of just two teams to win the season series against Kansas City (1-0-1), with Seattle being the other.

That prior success on top of Thursday’s dramatic knockout round playoff win at LAFC should give Real Salt Lake a ton of confidence heading into its first home playoff game since 2014.

“I think we’ve seen ways to exploit them, but at the end of the day they’re the team that won the Western Conference, they’re a very quality side, and we can’t take this game lightly,” said RSL rookie forward Corey Baird.

Petke is very aware of the history between the clubs, a rivalry that reached its fever pitch in the 2013 MLS Cup when Kansas City beat Real Salt Lake in a marathon shootout. Many of the faces from the heated days of the rivalry are gone, but in his two years at RSL’s head coach, Petke has noticed extra adrenaline going into Kansas City matches. He believes Kansas City’s quality seems to bring out the best in his own team.

“Their style forces us to work harder and cleaner,” said Petke.

Real Salt Lake is 6-3-5 against Kansas City in all competitions since the MLS Cup loss in 2013, and two of those losses were in the U.S. Open Cup.

Real Salt Lake will need to be particularly sharp against a well-rested Kansas City squad that’s had a week to prepare for the conference semifinals. RSL won’t have the legs to get into chase mode.

“We cannot leave ourselves vulnerable at home. We cannot allow them to dictate the game, get a goal and be very stingy so we’re going back to Kansas City not only having lost the game but giving up a home goal,” said Petke.

Being sharp with quick passing will be the key to dealing with Kansas City’s pressure, according to RSL midfielder Kyle Beckerman.

Like he did in Thursday’s win at Los Angeles, Petke has some difficult lineup choices ahead of Kansas City with such little time between games. Does he trot out the same 11 that got the result midweek, or does he inject fresh legs for players like Luke Mulholland and Chinedum Onuoha. Mulholland missed almost the entire season recovering from back surgery while Onuoha was only acquired in mid-September.

One thing is for certain, Petke isn’t likely to move Damir Kreilach from his striker position after he scored a pair with a nationally televised audience tuning in.

That will again be the case on Sunday in the last of four conference semifinal games across MLS on Sunday. The second leg of the RSL-Kansas City series will be played in Kansas City on Sunday, Nov. 11.