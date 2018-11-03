Brynn Sproul, Mariah Lindsay and Tiare Coker finished first in several events and aided the BYU women’s swim team to a 154.5-145.5 win over UNLV. Payton Sorenson, Levi Jensen and Kunmi Ogunfeibo also brought in first-place swims in the men’s swim team victory against the Rebels, 172-127.

“What a meet,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “It’s been a while since we have had a close meet for both men and women. I could not have been prouder of both teams as everyone stepped up and battled as a team.”

The women started out the meet strong by placing first in the women’s 200-yard medley relay at 1:42.95 with a team of Sproul, Lindsay, Coker and Gwen Gustafson. The men followed taking a win with a team of Ogunfeibo, Jensen, Javier Matta and Sorenson in the men’s 200-yard medley relay at 1:30.51. Swimmers Joshua Ries, Ryan Sorenson, Matt Abernethy and Connor Stirling were also able to bring in second place in the men’s 200-yard medley relay.

Sproul, Lindsay and Coker went on to earn first place in their individual events. Sproul won the 100 and 200-yard backstrokes with times of 55.29 and 2:01.28, respectively. Lindsay shined in the 200-yard breaststroke, recording a time of 2:20.14 and finishing four seconds before UNLV swimmer Skylar Moore. She also took first in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:04.84. Coker led in the 100-yard butterfly and finished first with a time of 56.43. She also took third in the 200-yard freestyle and was a part of the women’s second-place 400-yard freestyle relay team.

Men swimmers swept the 50-yard freestyle with Sorenson taking first, Stirling earning second and Jared Shaw following in third. Sorenson dominated the freestyle events by also winning the 100-yard freestyle and swimming for the winning team in the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay. Stirling also came in second in the 100-yard freestyle contributed to the win in the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay.

In addition, Jensen and Ogunfeibo added to the win against the Rebels with impressive swims of their own. Jensen came in first in the 100 and 200-yard breaststrokes with times of 56.38 and 2:06.56, respectively, while Ogunfeibo won the 100-yard backstroke at 49.85. Both swimmers helped bring in the win for the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay.

The divers had outstanding performances from both the Cougar men and women. The women dominated in the 1-meter and 3-meter, taking first through fourth place in both events. Kennedy Cribbs took first in the 1-meter, earning her second win in a row in that event. Morgan Paul also brought in her second win of the season in the 3-meter. The men had some season bests with Morgan Cooper scoring 70.50 points in the 3-meter and Kimble Mahler nailing the 1-meter with 65 points.

“We will continue working on consistency and deliberate purpose for our next invite in Missouri,” BYU diving coach Tyce Rouston said. “We will be able to experience a prelims and finals format that will help us toward how our MPSF championship format will be.”

The Cougars have a week off before they head to Columbia for the Missouri invite on Nov. 15-17. The invite will be held at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. More information will be available on the swim and dive schedule page.