MILLCREEK — Police say an officer attempting to arrest someone at a gas station fired a weapon during the altercation, and that person is now barricaded inside a Millcreek home.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, an officer discovered someone with a warrant for suspected aggravated sexual assault of a child was at Chevron, 3300 South and 1100 East, Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said.

When the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, an altercation ensued. Shearer said it is believed the officer fired his or her weapon during the incident. The number of shots, injuries and other details were not available.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, which officers located at a home in Millcreek, Shearer said. A Unified police SWAT team was sent to the home, where police believe the suspect is inside and are trying to make contact, he said.

Unified Police will investigate the shooting.