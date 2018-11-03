SALT LAKE CITY — Brent Taylor, North Ogden mayor and a major in Utah's Army National Guard, was killed in Afghanistan, councilman and family friend Phil Swanson said on Saturday.

Taylor, 39, was deployed for what was going to be one year of service in January. He took a leave of absence from his post as mayor and the unprecedented deployment rule of Utah election law was put into place, naming Brent Chugg as interim mayor.

"We're struggling," North Ogden City spokesman John Call said. He said no plans have been made to memorialize the mayor, but he asked that the public keep Taylor's wife, Jennie, and seven children, in their thoughts.

National media reported one service member was killed and another was wounded in "an insider attack" at the Kabul Military Training Center on Saturday afternoon, when a member of the Afghan security forces opened fire on them, officials told the Washington Post. The attacker, believed to have been a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, was then killed by Afghan forces.

The Utah National Guard will release more details at a press briefing on Sunday.

Taylor's deployment was part of an order from President Donald Trump to increase U.S. presence and train Afghan commando units.

Stars and Stripes, a U.S. military publication, reported Saturday that there have been 56 insider attacks among the Afghan forces this year, leaving 121 dead or wounded.

This story will be updated.