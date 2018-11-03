In the waning minutes of the third quarter between the Utah Utes and Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday afternoon, Ute junior quarterback Tyler Huntley went down with an injury and left the game.

The injury occurred as he was trying to escape Sun Devil pressure. He ultimately threw the ball away, but exited the field on a cart after being slow to get up. No official report has been given, although he appeared to be holding his shoulder.

Redshirt freshman Jason Shelley replaced Huntley and Utah scored a field goal on the drive.

Huntley, a native of Dania, Florida, entered Saturday 143-of-219 passing for 1,700 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.

Shelley and former walk-on Drew Lisk are the only other quarterbacks beside Huntley on the Ute roster.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.