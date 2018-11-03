The Arizona State Sun Devils lead the Utah Utes 21-17 at halftime in a wacky, back-and-forth game.
On the first drive of the contest, the Sun Devils had success before getting stymied by the Ute defense, leading to a field goal try. But before the kick, the third down play was ruled targeting on Utah safety Phillip Afia.
Ute fans reacted, as such has been a regular occurrence this season (Afia's fellow safety Marquise Blair missed the first half Saturday because of it.
On the ensuing possession, one of the craziest plays you'll see happened as Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley escaped pressure and threw a deep pass toward the end zone. Ute receiver Jaylen Dixon appeared to have the catch near the goal line, but it bounced out of his hands and into ASU's Aashari Crosswell's who returned it to just shy of midfield.
The return set up a touchdown to give the Sun Devils a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Just as the tweet above predicted, Utah scored the next 17 points to take a 17-14 lead with 2:15 remaining in the second quarter.
Unfortunately for the Utes, ASU responded quickly with a touchdown on a great catch from star receiver N'Keal Harry (who got shaken up on the play), and Utah didn't make anything of its final possession before the half.