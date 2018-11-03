The Arizona State Sun Devils lead the Utah Utes 21-17 at halftime in a wacky, back-and-forth game.

On the first drive of the contest, the Sun Devils had success before getting stymied by the Ute defense, leading to a field goal try. But before the kick, the third down play was ruled targeting on Utah safety Phillip Afia.

Ute fans reacted, as such has been a regular occurrence this season (Afia's fellow safety Marquise Blair missed the first half Saturday because of it.

This rule is the absolute worst. — Babushka (@andrew_g_utes) November 3, 2018

Have the Utes has the worst luck with awful targeting calls this year? This has been insane. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 3, 2018

Not only did that call occur and make Utah INCREDIBLY THIN AT SAFETY, they blew it dead just before a missed FG. Wow. — Guy Incognito (@StaircaseWhitt) November 3, 2018

At this point coaches are culpable, I don't understand the desire to take your eyes off the tackle just to make an illegal hit — Brent Howell (@BigBadBrento) November 3, 2018

On the ensuing possession, one of the craziest plays you'll see happened as Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley escaped pressure and threw a deep pass toward the end zone. Ute receiver Jaylen Dixon appeared to have the catch near the goal line, but it bounced out of his hands and into ASU's Aashari Crosswell's who returned it to just shy of midfield.

The return set up a touchdown to give the Sun Devils a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The “once in a lifetime play” that we see every game just happened... again — UteDaddy (@utedaddy) November 3, 2018

One of the worst starts imaginable smh — Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) November 3, 2018

Stop the game. I'm going to need to see that replay like 10 more times. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) November 3, 2018

It's not a curse. Same thing happened against USC. Just need to settle down and get back to the offense. — Bryan Brown (@BrownbearSLC) November 3, 2018

Just as the tweet above predicted, Utah scored the next 17 points to take a 17-14 lead with 2:15 remaining in the second quarter.

Ohhhhhh yeeeeeeeah! 17 unanswered! Lets go! pic.twitter.com/6uTSWocjPw — Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) November 3, 2018

Unfortunately for the Utes, ASU responded quickly with a touchdown on a great catch from star receiver N'Keal Harry (who got shaken up on the play), and Utah didn't make anything of its final possession before the half.

Great throw and catch by Wilkins and Harry. Not sure Eric Weddle or Marcus Williams could defend that. Harry is a special player. Hope the injury isn't severe. — Bryan Brown (@BrownbearSLC) November 3, 2018

Not pleased with the play call on 3rd and long there by the #utes — Jay Hart (@jaydhart) November 3, 2018

Utes offense will be fine. What they doing is working. Defense needs to tighten up tho — Depressed Raider but Happy Laker fan (@TheBigSTD) November 3, 2018

#Utes defense needs to make some adjustments at the half. — 🏈Willy O🏈 (@WillRoxxs) November 3, 2018