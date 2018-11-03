AMERICAN FORK — Search teams on Saturday located the body of Derrik Jenkins — 69 hours after he went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Jenkins, an experienced trail runner, was believed to be headed for East Box Elder Peak and was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

Jenkins, 28, of Pleasant Grove, was reported missing when he did not show up for work the next day.

Family and friends joined the Utah County Sheriff's Office and searched the Tibble Fork Reservoir area two days for Jenkins, a father of two young girls. Some continued searching through the night. Cannon said Jenkins' vehicle was parked at the nearby Granite Flat campground.

Jenkins was close to achieving a goal of summiting 100 peaks along the Wasatch Front this year, a Facebook page dedicated to finding him states. The page also mentions Jenkins "is very experienced in the outdoors."

Parts of the trail area he was believed to be hiking were icy from melting snow, his friend, Jonathan Scott, said Friday.

Jenkins' body was found "on the mountain" at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to friends who posted updates on social media.

Cannon said the body, believed to be Jenkins, was found "near a trail above Granite Flat campground in American Fork Canyon."

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate the incident and remove the body.

Family used the Facebook page to thank everyone for the support and encouragement they received and asked that any donations go to Utah County Search and Rescue, on behalf of Jenkins.