SALT LAKE CITY — A group is gathering blankets, coats and other clothing to help keep Salt Lake's homeless population warm this winter.

Organizers of the fifth-annual Warm the Homeless #SLC drive are asking for coats, blankets, socks and other essential items, which can be dropped off at Rico Brand headquarters, 545 W. 700 South, through Nov. 19.

On Nov. 19, the group plans to hand-deliver the items in downtown Salt Lake, including Liberty Park, Fairmont Park, Library Square, Beck Street and 9th & 9th, as well as the Road Home shelter and the Rio Grande area.

