SALT LAKE CITY — The 2018 Jewish Arts Festival is set to kick off Nov. 8.

The festival will feature a stand-up comedy show by comic and memoirist Joel Chasnoff on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m., a Musical Shabbat Dinner with chamber music group Tribeca Ensemble on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., and a Hanukkah Market on Nov. 11 and 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Individual event tickets for the comedy show are $54 for adults and $25 for students, and tickets for the musical dinner are $36 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets for the entire festival are $80.

Entry to the Hanukkah Market is free.

The festival will take place at the I.J. and Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center, 2 North Medical Drive, in Salt Lake City.

For more information, visit the community center's website.

