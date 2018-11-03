SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden will host the state's largest orchid display this Saturday and Sunday.

During the show, members of the Utah Orchid Society will exhibit exotic and common orchids, and offer advice for taking care of the flowers.

Plants and pottery will also be available to purchase.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free to garden members. Otherwise, admission is $14 for adults, $12 for senior citizens and $7 for children 3 to 17. Children under 3 get in free. The garden is located at 300 Wakara Way.

For more information, log on to redbuttegarden.org.